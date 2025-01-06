‘The universe told me “You’re not done!”‘: Demi Moore’s Golden Globes acceptance speech is all the motivation you need to never give up.

One thing about awards season is that you’re always going to have an acceptance speech that absolutely breaks you. At the Golden Globes, this honor goes to the iconic Demi Moore.

Recommended Videos

And in this case, the word “icon” isn’t being thrown around loosely. After winning the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, for her work in The Substance, Moore reminded us all that she’s been in the game for “over 45 years.” But it wasn’t just this reminder that made her worthy of her flowers. The 62-year old veteran shared a brief summary of her time in the industry, and it’s as heartbreaking as it is inspiring.

A humbling, moving speech

After this speech… give Demi Moore all the awards pic.twitter.com/QNYbsPBFX4 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 6, 2025

Demi Moore picked up her award, completely in awe of her recent win. Like most winners in the past, she “wasn’t expecting” to win. But with Moore, there’s a story behind her shock.

This is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor. And I’m just so humbled and grateful. Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress, and at that time, I made that mean that this wasn’t something that I wasn’t allowed– that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged. And I bought in, and I believed that.

Moore shared that those words stuck with her like glue, and she believed that she had reached the pinnacle of success long ago. Thankfully, she received a “magical, bold, courageous, out-of-the-box, absolutely bonkers script,” and the rest, they say, is history! Or at least, as Demi Moore put it, “The universe said ‘you’re not done!’”

Women in the industry have lamented for decades that the quality and quantity of the work they’re offered gradually declines as they get older. This was also the case of Moore, whose work drastically took a nosedive by the time she was in her 40s. Miraculously, the actress is now back on top, and being recognized as she should. Evidently, it’s never too late to steal the show!

Demi Moore’s thrilling resurgence

The FIRST TIME Demi Moore has won an award as an actress? Tf were they smoking on?#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/OYWcqpnHQM — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) January 6, 2025

From the 1980s to the mid-90s, Demi Moore was practically inescapable. With iconic movies like Ghost, Indecent Proposal, Disclosure, Striptease under her belt, she was not only one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood, she was also one of the highest paid.

By the 2000s, Moore was rarely a presence in major films like before, and this spilled over into the 2010s. However, the 2020s would tell a different story. She filmed The Substance as far back as 2022, but the buzz surrounding the film took off significantly in the months leading up to its release. Many labeled it as Moore’s best work of all time, and audiences felt the same.



the fact that she is 62 and she won her first ever golden globe for a film that touches on being an older woman and feeling like you've expired once you've reached a certain age is really a full circle moment. she did amazing in this film and she deserves this award https://t.co/lBoOhRRJZf — sammie (@cobwebkitten) January 6, 2025

The Substance ended 2024 as one of the most talked about films of the year, and became a critical success. And with her performance, Moore became one of the favorites this awards season. As impossible as it is to believe, and after four decades in the spotlight, this is Demi Moore’s first major award for acting, which is simultaneously an incredible feat, and a shocking travesty!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy