‘​​Truly honored to be nominated’: Demi Moore becomes overwhelmed with emotion as she celebrates the Golden Globe nominations for ‘The Substance’

Demi Moore returned to the big screen in a dramatic way when she starred in the Coralie Fargeat-directed horror/Sci-fi film The Substance. The film received rave reviews, and Moore’s performance was celebrated by fans and critics alike. However, a recent award nomination had her squealing and leaping for joy.

The nominees for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards were recently announced ahead of the prestigious event that will be held on Jan. 6, 2025. There were many great film offerings this year. Still, The Substance was among the best, receiving five nominations, including Moore’s nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy. The actress was eager to watch the nominations live, and she shared two short clips of herself reacting to them on Instagram (where she boasts an impressive 5.6 million followers).

When the film is named as one of the nominations for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, alongside other entries like Zendaya’s Challengers and ​​Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked, Moore can be heard letting out an enthusiastic cheer as she raises her arms into the air. However, her excitement only increases when she learns she has also been nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy (a nomination many will agree she deserves). The videos are short, but they allow fans to see an authentic side to the megacelebrity that Moore is because her emotions are raw and unedited.

Demi Moore’s fans are just as excited about her nominations as she is

Moore shared her thoughts in the caption, thanking all those involved. “The best news to wake up to — @trythesubstance was nominated for five @goldenglobes!! Truly honored to be nominated and so proud of this film. Congratulations to Margaret and Coralie, and all the other nominees,” the caption reads.

Fans have also shared their thoughts in the video’s comment section and reactions include, “Demi- loved the movie … congrats!,” “well deserved” and “You gonna win.” There is already chatter about the Academy Awards and how Moore should secure more nominations in the upcoming event. “They better include you in the Oscars nominations. My fave movie of 2024,” a fan shared.

Moore’s joy is also shared by Coralie Fargeat, who was nominated for Best Director, Motion Picture award. In an interview with Deadline, she spoke about her reaction to her film being nominated for five awards.

“My first reaction was a big scream of joy. For real! I was in my apartment, and I literally shouted a very big scream of joy that probably all my neighbors heard. I was very, very happy and really honored. That was a huge accomplishment for me, and I’m so proud to be there alongside so many other filmmakers that I deeply admire.”

Her achievement is even more impressive because The Substance is only Fargeat’s second film after the 2017 film Revenge. In the interview, the director also discussed the casting and how Demi Moore was an excellent choice for the role of Elisabeth Sparkle. “I knew that I needed an actress who would go 100 percent into the project. We took a lot of time to get to know each other, and for me to explain to her what the film was, and the way we were going to make it,” Fargeat said. She commended Moore for not only her understanding of the film and the work that it would take to make it, but also her willingness to jump into “a risk-taking project.” A risk that has ultimately paid off!



