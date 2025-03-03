Forgot password
Oscars 2024 logo and Hulu logo
Image via Oscars.org and Hulu
Category:
Events

Was Hulu down during the 2025 Oscars?

Of all the nights to short-circuit...
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|

Published: Mar 2, 2025 09:23 pm

Whenever the Oscars swing around, one of the quieter questions is whether the ceremony will go off without a hitch or not. This year’s ceremony has been chugging along pretty smoothly — complete with Conan O’Brien’s apparent new beef with the entire country of Estonia — but it might need to do a better job of vetting its distributors next time.

Indeed, at approximately 4:24 P.M. PST (per Variety), Hulu — famously billed to be streaming this year’s Oscars — suffered a widespread technical problem that left at least 34,000 users in the literal and proverbial dark.

Fifteen minutes, later, the platform’s X account tweeted “Having issues logging in? If so – we’re on it! Our team is actively investigating, and we hope to have things back up and running soon,” while also advising affected users to restart the app and keep an eye out for updates.

At approximately 5:48 P.M. PST, the Hulu brain trust has reportedly found the problem and since corrected it. The damage, however, was already done for many.

Indeed, the ceremony kicked off with the highly anticipated and about as inevitable reunion of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the two nominated leading ladies of Wicked who honored their newfound Oz roots with their already-legendary vocal chords.

Suffice to say there were a lot of Hulu users/Wicked fans who were none too pleased about missing their personalized highlight of the night on account of one of what might be the most poorly timed technical error in streaming history.

Luckily for them, there’s plenty of Wicked to go around. Jon M. Chu’s beloved adaptation of the hit fantasy musical is up for 10 awards — Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, Best Original Score, Best Actress, and Best Picture. It’s since picked up wins for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design, but lost out on Best Supporting Actress, Best Film Editing, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling to Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez), Sean Baker (Anora), and The Substance‘s Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, and Marilyne Scarselli, respectively.

