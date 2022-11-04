Quentin Tarantino says he won’t work for Marvel or DC as ‘a hired hand,’ and you can guess what happened next

Quentin Tarantino is without a doubt one of the most accomplished, successful, and influential creative talents of the modern era, with the filmmaker having knocked out a string of classics dating back 30 years, landing himself two Academy Award wins from eight nominations in the process.

As much as he likes to draw inspirations, lift shots, and include homages to the works of his favorite cinematic figures, he’s also built his career on creating completely original projects. In the past he did flirt with adapting Luke Cage for the big screen, and those Star Trek rumors are still bubbling away in the background, but he definitely won’t be tackling a superhero blockbuster.

In an interview with The LA Times, Tarantino addressed the possibility of making a surprise detour over to either Marvel or DC by saying that “you have to be a hired hand to do those things. I’m not a hired hand. I’m not looking for a job”. As you’d imagine, it didn’t take long for social media to begin trolling Hollywood’s premiere foot fetishist over mentioning the word “hand” twice in favor of his obviously preferred appendage.

Nobody was expecting Tarantino to dive headfirst into the world of $200 million comic book spectaculars, not when he’s one of the very few directors in the industry that gets complete creative freedom to do pretty much whatever they want, knowing full well his name and reputation alone is more than enough to sell his latest effort to the masses.

Then again, we wonder what he would have made of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s first episode, which featured a gratuitous foot shot that’d be right up his street.