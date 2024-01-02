‘My man’: Cashay Proudfoot from ‘Love Island: USA’ and Xander Hastings from ‘Survivor’ tease that they might be more than friends

Cashay Proudfoot and Xander Hastings is the duo we never knew we needed…

For those who are unfamiliar with the gorgeous Cashay Proudfoot, the 27-year-old found herself unlucky in love time and time again during Love Island: USA season 3 — despite sparking up a connection with Christian Longnecker, Cinco Holland, Isaiah Harmison, Korey Gandy, Charlie Lynch, and more — entering the villa on day 1 and leaving the villa on day 32 #SingleAF.

After her journey on Love Island: USA season 3 came to a close, Cashay did not step out of the spotlight just yet, competing on The Challenge: USA season 1 alongside fellow islanders like Justine Ndiba, Cely Vazquez, Kyra Green, Javonny Vega, Cinco Holland, and more. Although she won her first elimination challenge, the New York native found herself packing her bags after losing her second elimination challenge to Survivor legend Sarah Lacina, ultimately leading to Cashay Proudfoot’s untimely exit in episode 9.

As for Xander Hastings, the Chicago native came in third place on Survivor 41, falling short to Erika Casupanan and Deshawn Radden in a 7-1-0 vote. His game was focused primarily on self-preservation, obtaining an Extra Vote and a Hidden Immunity Idol within the first few days of the game — ultimately placing a massive target on his back — before falling into the minority alliance as soon as the merge hit. Flying under the radar socially and strategically, all while winning quite a few Immunity Challenges to last day after day in the game, Xander ultimately secured his spot in the Final Tribal Council, however, his social and strategic game was deemed to be much weaker than that of Erika and Deshawn.

After his journey on the beloved competition series came to a close, the 23-year-old sparked up a connection with the stunning Andrea Boehlke of Survivor: Redemption Island, Survivor: Caramoan, and Survivor: Game Changers, however, with that relationship coming to a close, fans of both Love Island: USA and Survivor are speculating that Cashay Proudfoot and Xander Hastings are a match made in heaven. Keep scrolling to see why…

To kick things off, Xander Hastings was spotted in a livestream via Cashay Proudfoot’s Instagram account on December 31, implying that the pair was spending some time together on New Year’s Eve. According to @NatalieStan8 via X — formerly known as Twitter — this livestream was rather flirtatious, with both Xander and Cashay calling each other “cute” on numerous occasions.

Cashay Proudfoot and Xander Hastings via tiktok pic.twitter.com/QRYFGiNXiW — Tigs 🔱 (@NatalieStan8) December 31, 2023

To follow, in a video via Cashay Proudfoot’s TikTok account — which has since been deleted — the pair is seen cozying up with one another once again, with Cashay putting her head on Xander’s shoulder. In this video, the two lovebirds appear to be all dressed up, leading viewers to speculate whether or not these outfits are for a date night. Who knows!

Cashay Proudfoot has commented on Xander Hastings’ recent instagram post pic.twitter.com/jcdXrqk2XS — Tigs 🔱 (@NatalieStan8) January 1, 2024

While the two pieces of evidence listed above could simply mean that Xander and Cashay are really good friends, this third piece of evidence proves that the pair might have a romantic connection that goes beyond a friendship. On a sexy solo shot that Xander Hastings shared to his 65.8k followers via Instagram, Cashay commented, “my man my man my MANNNN,” seeming to claim the former Survivor castaway as her brand new boo.

Do you think Cashay Proudfoot and Xander Hastings are in it for the long haul? Regardless, it is safe to say that we will be keeping up with both reality TV stars on Instagram until further notice…