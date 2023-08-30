‘This journey has brought such an amazing man into my life’: It looks like smooth sailing for Carsten ‘Bergie’ Bergersen and Taylor Smith beyond ‘Love Island: USA’

The two lovebirds appear to be happy as can be beyond the villa.

Despite coming in third place on Love Island: USA this past Sunday (August 27), Taylor Smith and Carsten ‘Bergie’ Bergersen are seriously #CoupleGoals!

While we were we were skeptical regarding whether or not the duo would last beyond the villa, it looks like Taylor and Bergie are as happy as can be post-filming, with each of them taking to Instagram this week to express their love for their newfound partner.

Today (Aug. 30), Taylor shared a photo with her 23.1K followers of her and Bergie from their first (and final) date in Fiji, along with a long-winded Instagram caption reflecting on her Love Island: USA experience.

“WOW. My Love Island chapter has officially come to an end, but the journey is just getting started! This was an experience that no one but the islanders can truly understand. It has taught me how to face my fears and grow in ways I never imagined! I had no expectations going in, and I left with someone who truly makes me feel so special and worthy 🤍” “I wanna say thank you to everyone who’s watched and supported my journey from the moment I stepped into the villa. Most importantly, I wanna express how thankful I am to have met such an amazing man that I can proudly call my boyfriend! I have never experienced what it feels like to fall for someone this easily, and before getting this amazing opportunity I was starting to lose hope in finding love. Then along came my Big Bad Bergie 😉 @bergielicious35“ “It’s crazy to believe this journey has brought such an amazing man into my life. I can’t wait to take you all along on our journey and we’re so excited to continue to share our memories with y’all on the outside! Xoxo, Tay Tay 💌 #TAYGIE #LoveIslandUSA #AfterTheIsland“

If that was not sweet enough, Bergie’s comment on her Instagram post was enough to have us shedding a few tears (seriously though, who’s chopping onions in here?)

“I am so grateful that you were my Love Island experience. I don’t think I could have met someone who I needed more in that moment than you. I can’t express how excited I am to see where our future goes! ❤️”

Just a few hours before Taylor, Bergie shared the same photo with his 59.6K followers, also accompanying an Instagram caption that reveals just how much their connection means to him (but using more brevity than his significant other).

“What an amazing journey! From voting myself off on day one, to finding my number one! ❤️ Taylor and I want to thank everyone for all the love and support! We can’t wait to continue to share our journey with all of you!”

Once again, Taylor commented on the post in a way that tugged on our heartstrings.

“Can’t express how grateful I am to have you in my life, not only as my best friend but my boyfriend. I truly feel like the luckiest girl 💌”

Photo via Twitter/@loveislandusa

This duo were not the only familiar faces popping into Taylor and Bergie’s comment sections!

Winners of Love Island: USA Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli shared some kind words with their fellow islanders (and soon-to-be bridesmaids #IYKYK), in addition to some of the other contestants from season 5.

Hannah: “Love you both!! So thankful to have met you and forever grateful for our friendship!! 🤍” Marco: “Hey champ, way to stick by God and his many blessing he aligned for you! Love you Bergster/Bergieannajones/Berganator!!!! ❤️” Allie Ryan: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” Dasja Johnson: “Omggg, I love you both! 💖💖💖” Isiah ‘Zay’ Harayda: “Long live the king of the villa 👑 🫡” Kyle Darden: “MANAGER OF DAIRY QUEEN BERGIEEEE! Much love man! It’s been a pleasure!”

While it looks like smooth sailing for the two lovebirds right now (with Bergie even sharing an Instagram story on FaceTime with his newfound girlfriend just last night), there is no telling what the future holds. To stay up-to-date on Taylor and Bergie’s to-die-for relationship, it is safe to say that we will be keeping up with them on social media until further notice…

You can binge-watch all of season 5 of Love Island: USA on Peacock to watch Taylor and Bergie’s relationship blossom from the very beginning.