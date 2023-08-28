‘What an amazing experience’: ‘Love Island: USA’ winners Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli plan for a future together post-finale

Based on the looks of things, these two lovebirds are in it for the long haul.

We have officially crowned the champions of Love Island: USA season 5: Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli, one of the villa’s longest-lasting couples!

Even though Marco was coupled with Destiny Davis to start out his Love Island: USA experience, he was “stolen” by the one and only Hannah Wright when she arrived on day two (alongside Carmen Kocourek and Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen). Since then, it has been smooth sailing for the two lovebirds, who admitted to loving one another before even becoming boyfriend and girlfriend — how wild is that?

While their relationship on Love Island: USA has appeared to be nothing short of perfection, do Hannah and Marco plan to stay together beyond the villa, despite living on opposite sides of the country?

Based on their respective Instagram profiles (as well as their exclusive interview with Maura Higgins post-finale), signs point to yes…

Last night (August 28), both Hannah and Marco took to Instagram to share some stunning photos from the Love Island: USA finale, each expressing their love to one another in some heartfelt captions — it does not look like this couple is breaking up anytime soon if they are posting pictures locking lips!

To top it off, some of their fellow islanders commented on their posts, supporting the happy couple and wishing them the best of luck in the future, sending all Love Island: USA fans into a frenzy.

Harrison Luna commented, “Congratulations guys, what a way to kick off your love story! See you sometime soon in the real world!”

Mike Stark commented, “Sheesh congrats homie, 1st round of shots are on you in Miami 😉”

Imani Wheeler commented, “My heart 🥺 🥺 luv this for y’all”

Matia Marcantuoni commented, “Congrats my bro 🙌 🔥”

Jasmine Sklavanitis commented, “The cutest 🥹 🤍 🫶🏼”

In addition to this, Hannah and Marco reflected on their one-of-a-kind Love Island: USA experience with Maura Higgins, just moments after being crowned the champions of season 5 — once again, the future is looking bright for the happy couple!

When asked how it feels coming home with $50,000 (as well as true love), Hannah revealed, “It hasn’t hit me yet to be honest, but like this has been an insane journey. Like, we’ve just been being us… The money, like we didn’t even think about that… We talked about giving back, and it’s just like I have a lot of feelings right now.”

Marco also admitted to not thinking about the money during his Love Island: USA experience, as he was more focused on his relationship with the girl of his dreams: “Every time America sent us on to like another re-coupling or, you know, back from Casa, I just thought, you know, ‘I get another day with her each day,’ so that’s all I wanted… Just being able to spend all this time together, that’s all I cared about.”

He then proceeded to gush about how much Hannah means to him, which leads us to believe that the two lovebirds will be successful outside of the villa: “There’s just that person out there, you know, that everybody can find that will allow you to open up and really be yourself, and I found that in Hannah, so wow, what an amazing experience… Tonight, winning it with her and just having her by my side and knowing that we have the same morals and values, you know, means the world to me.”

In this same interview, Marco and Hannah spilled what their plans are the second they get back to the United States, and Hannah revealed that they will be visiting her hometown of Palm Springs, California — how cute is that?

“He’s coming to Palm Springs. We already planned it. We’re going from LA to Palm Springs,” she revealed, and we will definitely be keeping up with both Hannah and Marco on Instagram to stay up-to-date on this cute couples trip.

To re-watch Hannah and Marco’s beautiful love story from start to finish, you can binge-watch all of Love Island: USA season 5 exclusively on Peacock.