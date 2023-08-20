Who is the ultra-tatted Matia Marcantuoni on season 5 of ‘Love Island: USA?’

Look familiar? This might not be the first time Matia has grazed your screen...

Bombshell alert! After making it through the infamous Casa Amor week, Matia Marcantuoni is ready to find his perfect match on this season of Love Island: USA.

Instantly forming a bond with the stunning Kassy Castillo during Casa Amor week (despite her relationship with Leonardo “Leo” Dionicio back at the villa), Kassy made the tough decision to re-couple with Matia to continue to grow their one-of-a-kind bond. As soon as they returned to the villa hand-in-hand, things quickly went awry for the two lovebirds…

By re-coupling with Johnnie Garcia after Casa Amor week (and sleeping with her), Leonardo dragged Matia into quite a bit of drama, ultimately forming a love square that consists of Kassy, Leonardo, Johnnie, and Matia.

After testing the waters for a few days, Matia decided that enough is enough, ultimately ending things with Kassy and continuing his journey to find love in the villa as a single man – he did not come to mess around!

Given that Matia’s true personality has been overshadowed by all of the drama this season, Love Island: USA fans have been asking one simple question: Who is Matia Marcantuoni really?

After quite a bit of social media sleuthing, keep scrolling to see what Matia is all about beyond the villa. We can guarantee that some of his fun facts will surprise you…

What you should know about Love Island USA‘s Matia Marcantuoni

Matia is arguably the most complex out of all of the islanders this season, with 29 years of life experience under his belt, as well as three entirely different career paths.

Growing up in Woodbridge, Ontario, Matia was a true athlete in his youth. At 18 years old, the hot new bombshell was drafted to the Pittsburgh Penguins, however, he unfortunately suffered a shoulder injury while playing for the team’s ECHL affiliate, ultimately ending his hockey career for good.

After that, Matia shifted his focus and began pursuing his passion for fashion, currently running his own clothing brand that is being sold all throughout his home country of Canada: Deception. Selling all different types of streetwear, Matia’s clothing brand is truly as fly as can be, and you can even catch him wearing a few of his bestselling pieces around the villa.

Aside from running his own clothing brand, Matia is also fitness trainer, with a separate Instagram account dedicated to “helping busy professionals achieve their dream body & double their workplace productivity in 120 days.” With a body like that, we would wholeheartedly trust Matia to help us achieve our fitness goals – hubba hubba!

Aside from appearing on Love Island: USA, Matia was also a contestant on the second season of Bachelor in Paradise: Canada, which aired earlier this summer.

Matia left the show in a relationship with Celine Paquette (which seemed to be smooth sailing), however, after entering the Love Island: USA villa as a part of the Casa Amor twist, it is clear that they have since ended things.

Going on two different dating shows back-to-back could mean one of two things: he is either really desperate for love, or really desperate for social media fame (despite already having an Instagram account with 311,000 followers). Regardless of what his reasoning may be, Matia being a part of both Love Island: USA and Bachelor in Paradise: Canada in the same summer raised quite a few red flags in our eyes…

With his relationship with Kassy abruptly coming to a halt, tune in to Peacock every night (except Wednesdays) at 9pm ET/6pm PT to see if Matia’s complicated journey to find love will finally conclude with a happy ending. With his eyes shifting to Johnnie, a brand new couple may be on the horizon – we will just have to wait and see!