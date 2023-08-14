Hitting the hideaway with Bergie, then recoupling with him just last night …are Taylor Smith's feelings genuine?

Having been single for a majority of his Love Island: USA experience (after failed relationships with Anna Kurdys, Kassy Castillo, Carmen Kocourek, and more), Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen came into Casa Amor this week ready to find his one true love.

After quickly sparking up a connection with both Taylor Smith and Allie Ryan, two of Casa Amor’s hot new bombshells, Bergie was unfortunately friend-zoned by the latter, causing him to explore his connection with Taylor even further.

The duo seemed to really hit off after spending a steamy night in The Hideaway together, however, Love Island: USA fans have taken to Twitter to share that the connection between Bergie and Taylor feels disingenuous. A perusal of the pertinent hashtag reveals some pointed observations:

“I absolutely loved that Bergie picked… but Taylor is definitely playing the game… I’m afraid Bergie your vacation is soon coming to an end #LoveIslandUSA“ “The monotony in Taylor S. voice as she talk to Bergie. She want that villa visa BAD #LoveIslandUSA“ “Honestly I admire Taylor’s hustle. You could tell she was not into Bergie at all but she was getting into that villa regardless, and if she’s willing to stick it out she deserves that finale spot Facebook is gonna gift them #LoveIslandUSA“ “Taylor S. looks like she would rather die than be coupled up with Bergie. She’s jumping ship the first chance she gets #LoveIslandUSA“

Did Casa Amor bombshell Taylor Smith use Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen for a ticket into the Love Island: USA villa?

After re-coupling with Bergie at the end of last night’s episode, it is still uncertain as to whether or not Taylor is in it for the love, or the money.

While Taylor made it a point to tell both Bergie and her fellow islanders that she finds him attractive, this appears to contradict what she said going into Casa Amor week, which is that she looks for guys with “swag” like her celebrity crush, Jack Harlow.

Bergie is known for lacking in the “swag” department, with his fellow islanders teaching him how to dress cool, flirt with women, and even kiss women on numerous occasions. Just because Bergie does not have the same “rizz” as Jack Harlow does not mean Taylor is unattracted to him, however, it does raise some concerns, according to viewers of Love Island: USA.

In addition to this, all fans of the sexy television series know that the Love Island: USA ends in $100,000 prize, voted on by the public. Given that Bergie has proven time and time again that he is one of America’s favorite islanders, could Taylor be coupling up with him in hopes of getting the highest number of votes and splitting the cash at the end? Just another thing to consider…

Given that both Bergie and Taylor have never been in a relationship before, is this the start to a beautiful love story, or is it all just a lie? Tune in to Peacock every day (except hump day) at 9pm ET/6pm PT to see if their connection is real. For Bergie’s sake, we sure hope so!