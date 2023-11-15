How can you steal the heart of Justine Ndiba from ‘Love Island: USA’ and ‘Love Island Games?’ Her red and green flags, ideal date, and more, revealed

If she does not end up with Jack Fowler after 'Love Island Games,' this is how you can shoot your shot!

Beginning her journey within the Love Island franchise on season 2 of Love Island: USA, Justine Ndiba embarked on the adventure of a lifetime after her six-year relationship came to a close.

Winning season 2 of Love Island: USA alongside Caleb Corprew (making history as the first Black couple to win within the franchise itself), their relationship unfortunately did not last long beyond the villa, causing her to try her luck at love again on the inaugural season of Love Island Games, which is currently airing on Peacock.

Bringing together fan-favorite islanders from the British, Australian, and American versions of Love Island for a second chance at finding their perfect match (as well as earning a massive cash prize), Love Island Games gives said contestants “a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

While things seem to be smooth sailing between Justine Ndiba and her current lover, Jack Fowler from season 4 of Love Island: UK, on Love Island Games thus far, she did not only steal heart of the Brit. She simultaneously swept viewers off of their feet with her stunning appearance and vibrant personality!

Prior to embarking on her Love Island: USA journey back in 2020, Justine shared with CBS everything you need to know about her, including her red and green flags, ideal date, and more. If you are looking to shoot your shot with the New Jersey native as soon as she returns from Fiji (assuming she does not end up with Jack, of course), consider this your how-to guide!

To beginning of her bio reads, “Justine is a Jersey girl who boldly walks to the beat of her own drum. This full-time billing coordinator, part-time go-go dancer, and Love Island super fan ended a six-year on-and-off-again relationship and is ready to find lasting love… If she could write her own dating profile, it would be, ‘I’m a hot 27-year-old who’s also got the brains. I take pride in my appearance, so working out is important to me, and would love someone I can work out with.'”

To see what else the gorgeous Justine Ndiba shared with CBS prior to joining the Love Island franchise, just keep scrolling…

What are Justine Ndiba’s red flags in a guy?

Starting off with the bad news (before jumping into the good news), Justine shared just one red flag in her bio, one of which has nothing to do with appearance.

According to the full-time billing coordinator herself, “if you’re disrespectful and not humble,” that personality trait is truly a dealbreaker when it comes to dating.

Gentlemen, if you want a shot with Justine whatsoever, be sure to keep your ego to a minimum…

What are Justine Ndiba’s green flags in a guy?

Justine has quite a few things that she looks for in her perfect match, from character traits to appearance and beyond.

For starters, describing herself as “a very outgoing people-person,” the part-time go-go dancer wants a man who is the exact same way, ultimately giving him the ability to get along with her friends and family. As mentioned on Love Island Games, getting along with fellow Love Island: USA alum (slash best friend) Cely Vazquez is of the upmost importance!

As far as personality goes, Justine added a few more qualities to her checklist, admitting that “she is looking for a guy who is kind, humble, respectful, and ideally Christian so he shares her same religious beliefs.”

With character traits aside, the 30-year-old had just two things regarding looks on her list, however, she does not have a specific “type” when it comes to dating. After all, Caleb Corprew and Jack Fowler look completely different from one another!

These two things are that she is a sucker for a good smile, as well as a tall man.

“Height is huge for me because I spend 80-percent of my time in heels. I love wearing them because they make me feel confident, sexy, and I just love how they look, so if I’m always wearing heels, I want the guy I end up with to be taller than me in heels,” she dished.

Overall, she is looking for a guy who can not only be her boyfriend, but her best friend, deeming singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen to be #RelationshipGoals. We seriously could not agree more!

What is Justine Ndiba’s ideal date?

To top it off, Justine enjoys the simple things in life, revealing her dream date that surprisingly consists of no glitz and glamour.

“My ideal date would be staying in [and] wearing pajamas, while eating takeout and watching a movie in bed,” she gushed.

To watch Justine Ndiba’s second chance at finding love on the brand new Love Island iteration, and to see if her and Jack Fowler are in it for the long haul, catch new episodes of Love Island Games Sundays through Fridays on Peacock.