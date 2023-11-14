Are Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew from ‘Love Island: USA’ season 2 still together?

Despite winning the show, did the love between Justine and Caleb last beyond the villa?

For a period of time, Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew were the faces of Love Island: USA, but what happened to the two lovebirds once filming came to a close?

Beginning her Love Island: USA journey on day one, Justine Ndiba explored her interest in both Jeremiah White and Tre Forte before connecting with Caleb Corprew, a hot new bombshell who entered the villa on day five.

After the pair connected, things could not be more perfect between Justine and Caleb, remaining coupled up with one another all the way to finale night, ultimately becoming the champions of Love Island: USA season 2 and earning them $50,000 each. To top it all off, they were the first Black couple to win in the history of the franchise — Justine and Caleb truly made history!

“We walked into the villa at a really interesting time with so much happening in the world that impacts us, our families and communities. With everything going on, we thank America for loving our love because it is Black,” they shared with E! News in a joint statement post-finale. “It’s amazing to see the support, especially at this important moment. It makes us feel hopeful for what may be going on outside the villa and hopeful for what’s to come.”

Given their undeniable connection throughout season 2 of Love Island: USA, the pair decided to pursue a relationship with one another outside of the villa, however, are they still together? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Are Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew still together?

Unfortunately for fans of the Love Island franchise, Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew explored a relationship with one another beyond the villa, however, it was extremely short-lived. Splitting up in January of 2021, the reasons for the breakup between the pair are rather ambiguous…

“It’s truly a strange feeling to be typing this out but I understand my reality is now having to share some aspects of my life with you all regardless of how private I’d like to remain at times,” Justine shared. “This is extremely difficult for me to express, but out of respect for those of you who supported me, and rode for me, I want you to know that Caleb and I are no longer together. I do ask for time as I continue to go through the process of heartbreak and healing, as this has all been very hard for me. I cannot thank you all enough for the love and support to this point and I hope that it may continue as we move forward as individuals.”

Later that same month, when more and more questions began to arise, the New Jersey native released another statement that asked people to respect her privacy.

Thanking fans of the Love Island franchise for their continued encouragement through both her journey on season 2 of Love Island: USA and her breakup, she reiterated that she will reveal more details regarding her split from Caleb when the time is right, after she is able to heal and take time to process everything. We could not be more supportive of Justine putting herself and her mental health first, despite leaving viewers with dozens of questions!

She concluded passionately, “I also think many times we forget a real human is on the other end of these situations, so I would like for us to all be mindful of that. In the meantime, I will be making every effort to move on and move forward… I’m excited about the future and forever grateful to have you all as part of it.”

While Caleb did not put out a statement of his own, the pair is undoubtedly broken up, with both individuals pursuing new endeavors in their personal lives. Since appearing on season 2 of Love Island: USA, Caleb has been focusing on fitness, modeling, family, and raising money for philanthropic causes, while Justine has been focusing on fitness, modeling, fashion, and beauty.

In addition to this, the latter has pursued some new endeavors within the reality TV world, competing (and succeeding) on The Challenge: USA and The Challenge: World Championship, and most recently, Love Island Games.

Love Island Games gives former Love Island contestants from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and beyond a second chance at love while they simultaneously compete to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. According to Peacock, “Romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

To watch Justine Ndiba’s second chance at finding love on the brand new Love Island iteration, catch new episodes Sundays through Fridays on Peacock.