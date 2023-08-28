‘Love Island Games’ 2023 cast, premier date, and how to watch

The answer to an entertainment void brought on by the WGA and SAG strikes may be upon us, in the form of the latest Love Island spin off.

Love Island Games was only recently announced, but the upcoming reality rematch is already the talk of the town. The spin off aims to bring established Love Island favorites back together for a second chance at love. Since the stars of the upcoming program are already established favorites among longtime Love Island viewers, the show has an audience baked in from the start — and that audience has questions. Fans of the drama-soaked Love Island format are submitting their guesses for who is headed back for a romantic rematch, and pondering just when — and how — they can enjoy the new reality competition.

Love Island Games cast

Only a few members of the Love Island Games cast have been confirmed so far, but rest assured — plenty of favorites will be making a return for the reality spin-off. We know for sure that longtime presenter Maya Jama will serve as host — fresh off her stint hosting series nine of Love Island — but the Islanders that will join her are largely a mystery.

Other specifics are still vague, but plenty more familiar faces are incoming. We might not know their names just yet, but we do know Love Island Games intends to invite former Islanders back for a second round. We’ll be seeing returning favorites from several different Love Island iterations, which means former contestants from the U.K., U.S., and Australia — among others — will come together for the first time. They’ll be joined by Jama, a favorite among U.K. viewers, and fellow across the pond staple Iain Stirling, who’s returning to once again lend his humor to the popular show.

Love Island Games premiere date

It’s not set to start filming until September, but Love Island Games is, miraculously, still expected out this year. The new reality favorite is set to debut on Nov. 1, 2023, which leaves fans with just a few months to wait.

Where to watch Love Island Games

Love Island Games is premiering as a Peacock exclusive, which makes viewing options limited, but easily accessible. Anyone with a subscription to NBC’s popular streaming service can catch episodes as they drop, but anyone avoiding that Peacock subscription price — which comes in at between $6 and $12 a month — won’t be able to enjoy the latest Love Island spin-off.