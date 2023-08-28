‘Love Island USA’ EP teases what’s to come in ‘Love Island Games’

The fifth season of Love Island USA is coming to a close, finishing off yet another chapter of beautiful people acting not-so beautifully in the name of love — at least by reality television standards. While fans have enjoyed another run of tanned bodies (un)successfully searching for “the one,” the franchise is poised to take on a new iteration in the form of Love Island Games.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the spin-off, Love Island executive producer Simon Thomas confirmed that Love Island Games will debut this fall on Peacock, and said the new version will retain some elements of the show’s tried and true formula (namely, casting unimaginably attractive singles) while incorporating a “slightly different” format.

“There are some little tweaks to that format,” Thomas said. “It’s gonna feel like Love Island – but [there’s] things that we’ve changed and moved around.” While the producer remained coy (unlike the castmates) about exactly what those changes might be, we do know that Love Island Games will feature a cast of returning Islanders, including some from the UK and Australian iterations of the franchise.

We also know that those castmates have already finished filming in Fiji, with Maya Jama confirmed as the host, taking the reins from USA presenter Sarah Hyland. Speaking of the inter-franchise crossover, which he described as the “Love Island multiverse,” Thomas said fans will get a kick out of “seeing [castmates] mix and match with each other.”

Photo via Love Island USA Instagram

“That is going to be super fun and super surprising,” he added. While details around how Love Island Games will differ from its original form aside from the all-star cast remain unknown, the word “multiverse” certainly has our imaginations buzzing. Could Scott Lang make an appearance in the Love Island villa, in what could only be an improvement from his last onscreen appearance?

Love Island Games will premiere on Peacock on November 1.