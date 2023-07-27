Who is ‘Love Island’ USA host, Sarah Hyland?

Season five of Love Island USA is currently underway, and among all the new faces, there is one that fans of the series have seen before. Returning to her role as the reality show’s host is Sarah Hyland, who viewers were introduced to in season four.

Those who enjoy TV and film may recognize Hyland from other projects, while others have little to no knowledge of her and her career outside of Love Island. If that’s the case for you, you’ve come to the right place.

Who is Sarah Hyland?

Image via ABC

Sarah Hyland is an actress best known for being part of the cast of Modern Family, the widely beloved sitcom where she portrayed the role of Hayley Dunphy. She was born on Nov. 24, 1990, in Manhattan, to Edward James Hyland and Melissa Canaday, who are also in the acting industry.

Hyland landed her first acting gig at seven years old in the movie Private Parts, and from then on, she never stopped doing what she loves. Over the years, she has been involved in many popular works, such as Scary Movie 5, XOXO, Law & Order, and the 2017 Dirty Dancing remake.

If you think she has no experience in reality television, though, think again. Hayland has participated in shows like Lip Sync Battle, Celebrity Game Face, and Punk’d, and one time, she was even a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Naturally, work isn’t all there is to life, and Hyland has made sure to make time for those most important to her, such as Wells Adams, the former reality show contestant that the actress is currently married to.