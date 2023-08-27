‘Okay plot twist’: Is Emily Chavez pursuing another islander besides Harrison Luna after being eliminated from ‘Love Island: USA?’

This might just be the duo we never knew we needed.

Known for shaking up the villa as soon as she arrived in Fiji, Emily Chavez is arguably one of the most iconic bombshells from this season of Love Island: USA.

While she explored a few different connections with her fellow islanders (from Carsten ‘Bergie’ Bergersen to Marco Donatelli to Keenan Anunay and beyond), Emily quickly began to pursue a relationship with one of the villa’s most intriguing men: Harrison Luna.

Despite things getting very serious between the two lovebirds, Emily and Harrison were dumped from the villa far too soon due to the decisions of their fellow islanders – ultimately cutting their beautiful love story short.

Lucky for all Love Island: USA fans, despite Emily returning to Houston, Texas and Harrison returning to Adelaide, Australia, the duo has been doing everything they can to make a long-distance relationship work (at least we thought so).

In an exclusive interview with Collider, Emily revealed the status of her and Harrison’s relationship, regardless of the distance between them:

“I’m waiting for him to come over here to the States. And he’s coming here soon, so hopefully we can work out a plan to see one another while he’s over here. As of right now, we’re keeping it pretty real with each other. He’s in Australia and we’ve known each other a week. We’re in communication and hoping to find some sort of plan to see each other when he does get here.”

To follow Emily’s statement, Harrison had some very similar insight to give:

“I wouldn’t say it’s love just yet… it’s early stages, but you click with people for a reason. Who’s to say it won’t go in that direction? We’ve already spoken multiple times since we’ve been back, and we got to go out for dinner the night we left, and so it was really nice being able to leave with her. Although, unfortunately, I feel like I kind of cut her experience short a little bit. The reality of it is that I clicked with Emily better than I did with anyone else in the villa.”

While things seemed to be smooth sailing between Emily and Harrison as soon as they left the villa, a different islander seems to have caught Emily’s eye, one of whom she never got to meet back in Fiji…

Which islander is Emily Chavez pursuing?

There’s no telling whether or not Emily and Harrison have been keeping in touch since being dumped from the villa (despite what they told Collider), however, we know one thing for certain: she has been spending quite a bit of time with fellow islander Mike Stark.

Yesterday (August 26), Emily took to TikTok (where she has amassed nearly 300k followers) to share a video of her and Mike. The duo was pictured sitting in what appeared to be someone’s bedroom, with Snoop Dogg‘s “Sensual Seduction” playing in the background – it seems like it may be more than just a friendship if you ask us…

Fans of Love Island: USA flooded Emily’s comment section, stunned at this unsuspecting duo:

“WHATTT wait I love this,” @rainafawcett wrote. “WHAAAAAAAT DOES THIS MEAN,” @georgannapaislee wrote. “I knewwwww itttttttttt the minute I saw y’all were both from houston AND I LOVE IT,” @earth2abc wrote. “OKAY PLOT TWIST,” @lauradilts wrote. “Umm so you’re just going to leave us on a cliffhanger,” @natty.20200 wrote.

Given that both Emily and Mike live in Houston, Texas, it is no surprise that they connected beyond the villa. According to their Instagram stories, it appears that the pair went to dinner yesterday, and they even met up with Love Island: USA couple Vickala “Kay Kay” Gray and Keenan Anunay – that seems like a double date to us!

While Emily and Mike have been getting nice and cozy with one another, despite never being in the villa at the same time on Love Island: USA, it is unclear if Emily is still in touch with her original man across the pond. Who knows, Emily and Mike could be just trolling fans of the show for attention…

To watch the rest of Love Island: USA unfold, tune into the finale of season 5 at 9pm ET/6pm PT on Peacock to see which couple will win.