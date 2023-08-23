Which 3 islanders were dumped from the villa after the final re-coupling of ‘Love Island: USA’ season 5?

The phenomenal fifth season of Love Island: USA is nearing its end, and the final re-coupling of the season is finally complete, ultimately sending one unlucky man (as well as one unlucky couple) from Fiji back to the United States.

During last night’s episode of Love Island: USA, we saw three of the villa’s strongest couples pair up with one another — Taylor Smith and Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen, Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo, and Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli — as well as two unsuspecting couples. To everyone’s surprise, Destiny Davis chose to couple up with Kyle Darden, while Imani Wheeler chose to couple up with Isiah “Zay” Harayda, despite their limited number of conversations in the villa.

To follow these shocking decisions, the episode ended on a cliffhanger, right before the stunning Kassy Castillo and Johnnie Garcia made their choices. With the fate of Leonardo “Leo” Dionicio, Scott van-der-Sluis, and Matia Marcantuoni on the line, who did Kassy and Johnnie decide to couple up with during tonight’s episode of Love Island: USA?

Who was dumped from the villa after the final re-coupling of Love Island: USA season 5?

After Kassy decided to couple up with Leo (despite the seemingly never-ending drama that the duo has experienced) and Johnnie decided to couple up with Scott, Matia unfortunately was eliminated from Love Island: USA, leaving the villa as a single man.

Sharing hugs with his fellow islanders, Matia yelled, “Thank you all. It was a f*****g pleasure. I wish you all the best, and I’ll catch you guys in Miami,” prior to leaving the villa and hopping on a flight back to his current residence in Miami, Florida.

“My time in the Love Island villa was absolutely incredible, and I’m gonna cherish it for the rest of my life. Although I didn’t make a romantic connection, I made a lot of friendships. It just didn’t happen in the villa. I know my woman is outside waiting for me somewhere,” Matia shared with the camera. Despite being single, we love that Matia maintains a positive outlook on love — we hope he finds his perfect match!

Matia’s fellow islanders shared some goodbye messages with the camera during his tear-jerking exit as well:

“It was bittersweet to see Matia leave… I wish him the best. It sucks that he wasn’t able to find a strong connection in here,” Kassy, Matia’s original partner, gushed.

“Matia. I’m gonna miss that guy… We had each others backs, and to see him go, [I’m] pretty sad not gonna lie,” Zay, Matia’s best friend in the villa, shared.

Despite Matia being left single after the final re-coupling of the season, two more islanders left the villa during tonight’s episode of Love Island: USA, ultimately shocking viewers everywhere…

During their Italian feast (which the men cooked for the women in a segment that had us grinning from ear to ear), Hannah received a text that read, “Islanders. Tonight each couple must vote for the couple who they think are least compatible. The couple who receives the most votes will be dumped from the island… #foodforthought #gowithyourgut.”

After discussing within their couples and casting their votes publicly by the fire pit, the duo that received the most votes was Imani and Zay, causing them to leave the villa just hours after Matia.

“It was unfortunate that we had to end this way, but I’m happy I met her. I’m happy we are where we are right now,” Zay spilled on his way out, hinting at a potential future for him and Imani — we will just have to wait and see!

In addition to this, Imani reminisced on some of her fondest Love Island: USA memories during her devastating exit: “I grew a lot in this experience and I know that I did the best that I could… I did what I thought was best, but honestly, I met some amazing people.”

Just like with Matia’s exit, Imani and Zay’s closest friends in the villa shared some goodbye messages with the camera as the duo was packing up to leave once and for all:

Holding back tears, Taylor said, “Imani. That girl is one of my best friends, and she is a gorgeous human being, and her high magnetic energy just rubs off on you and just makes you wanna be all smiley and happy. Her presence that she brings is something that is not forgotten, so that is something that I’m definitely going to be missing here in the villa.”

Kyle, the final Casa Amor boy remaining, concluded the night by sharing a heartfelt message for Zay: “This is rough saying bye to my friends. Especially my day-ones in here. It’s like one after another, but I’ll see them soon. To my Casa [Amor] boys for life.”

With just six couples remaining, which ones will make their way into the finale of Love Island: USA: Taylor and Bergie, Carmen and Kenzo, Hannah and Marco, Destiny and Kyle, Kassy and Leo, or Johnnie and Scott?

Tune in to Peacock every night (except Wednesdays) at 9pm ET/6pm PT to watch the rest of season 5 unfold — it is sure to be jam-packed with drama!