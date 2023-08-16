‘Never beating the scamming allegations’: Why ‘Love Island USA’ fans believe Kenzo Nudo and Carmen Kocourek knew each other before the show

Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo have been going strong on Love Island USA ever since Nudo entered the house as a bombshell and set his sights on Kocourek. The couple made things official in season 5, episode 27, when they become boyfriend and girlfriend during a one-on-one date outside of the villa.

Their journey has been pretty smooth the whole time even as the Casa Amor twist sent other couples spiraling. Kocourek entertained several conversations with Casa Amor bombshell Rob Rausch, who expressed that he was developing feelings for her, but their connection wasn’t enough to stop Kocourek from sleeping on her own outside or from returning to the villa alone to recouple with Nudo.

In fact, their bond has appeared so strong that many fans have been speculating that the couple may have known each other before going into the villa. Some eagle-eyed fans have even pointed out that their paths may have crossed before as they both hail from Scottsdale, Arizona, and possibly attended the same gym.

Nudo is from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, although he lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, while Kocourek is a Wisconsin native but lives in Scottsdale as well.

One fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on August 4, “Chiii I just found out Kenzo & Carmen knew each other prior love island and they even went to the same gym.. this season is so problematic.” They accompanied their tweet with two photos showing Nudo and Kocourek both at 5 Star Fitness​ in Scottsdale, Arizona. A search of both reality stars’ Instagram pages showed that they both went to that gym at some point.

Chiii I just found out Kenzo & Carmen knew each other prior love island and they even went to the same gym.. this season is so problematic pic.twitter.com/zoXoOTd6pP — ? stacia ? (@etherealharlott) August 5, 2023

After the 27th episode aired on August 15 showing the couple making their relationship official, fans flooded social media with reactions. “Kenzo wants Carmen to be his girlfriend already? I smell something…… IT SMELLS LIKE SCAMMERS TO ME! #LoveIslandUSA,” one commenter wrote. “We live down the street from eachother, in the same small town, we so happen to go to the same gym, and we have to same trainer, im so surprised we don’t know eachother’ kenzo and carmen please…” someone else said. Another wrote, “Yeaahhh, Carmen and Kenzo are never beating the scamming allegations…”

The speculation got so severe on social media that Nudo’s brother posted a statement on the Love Island star’s Instagram page denying that the two knew each other. “I’ve been seeing the rumors about Kenzo and Carmen knowing each other before getting on Love Island and how they worked out at the same gym with a trainer is all nonsense,” the statement said in part. “Kenzo never knew Carmen prior to the show and he stopped going to that gym months before, Kenzo also doesn’t have a trainer.”

Kocourek and Nudo’s former Love Island USA co-star Emily Chavez — who was eliminated alongside Harrison Luna — also defended the couple on her social media. In response to a commenter who wrote that Nudo and Kocourek should have been the ones eliminated instead of her because they knew each other, Chavez wrote, “No they don’t people are making stuff up, everyone better leave my girl Carmen alone!!!”

The 27th episode of Love Island USA season 5 ended in the middle of movie night for the cast, so viewers will have to tune in when the show resumes on August 17 to find out whether clips of Nudo or Kocourek will air and throw a wrench in their blossoming relationship.