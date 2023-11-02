Who is Justine Ndiba from ‘Love Island: USA’ season 2 and ‘Love Island Games’ season 1?

From Cely Vazquez to Imani Wheeler to Deb Chubb and beyond, our favorite islanders are back and better than ever for a Love Island spinoff that is sure to be nothing short of spectacular.

On November 1, the inaugural season of the Love Island Games premiered, bringing together fan-favorite islanders from the British, Australian, and American versions of Love Island for a second chance at finding their perfect match (as well as earning a massive cash prize).

For those who may be unfamiliar with the Love Island Games, according to Peacock, the soon-to-be hit competition show will give former Love Island contestants “a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

While we could not envision a better cast for the inaugural season of the Love Island Games, we were especially excited to see one former Love Island: USA contestant grazing our screens for a second time — season two winner, Justine Ndiba.

While Justine is absolute perfection on the outside, what is she like on the inside?

In addition to this, given that Justine won her season of Love Island: USA, what happened between her and her significant other?

With dozens of burning questions, just keep scrolling for all of the answers…

Who is Justine Ndiba?

Entering the Love Island: USA villa on day one, the New Jersey native explored a connection with both Jeremiah White and Tre Forte before connecting with Caleb Corprew, a bombshell who arrived on day five.

After Justine and Caleb united with one another, things were smooth sailing between the duo, coasting them all the way to the finale and causing them to be deemed the champions of Love Island: USA season 2, as well as the first Black couple to win in the history of the franchise — how exciting is that?

Despite being cute as can be during their Love Island: USA journey, the pair split up shortly after filming wrapped.

“It’s truly a strange feeling to be tying this out but I understand my reality is now having to share some aspects of my life with you all regardless of how private I’d like to remain at times,” Justine shared in January of 2021. “This is extremely difficult for me to express, but out of respect for those of you who supported me, and rode for me, I want you to know that Caleb and I are no longer together. I do ask for time as I continue to go through the process of heartbreak and healing, as this has all been very hard for me. I cannot thank you all enough for the love and support to this point and I hope that it may continue as we move forward as individuals.”

Later that same month, she released another statement, asking people to respect her privacy once again — yikes!

“I want to thank everyone for their continued encouragement through this ordeal. I am so blessed to have an incredible support system, including so many of you,” Justine prefaced. “With that being said, I will share my heart when the time is right for me after I have had a chance to process everything. I also think many times we forget a real human is on the other end of these situations, so I would like for us to all be mindful of that. In the meantime, I will be making every effort to move on and move forward. Aside from all of this, I’m excited about the future and forever grateful to have you all as part of it.”

Since the breakup, the 30-year-old has posted dozens of bikini pics on her Instagram profile (which has amassed over 500k followers), attended numerous red carpets and high-profile parties, walked several catwalks, and more.

In addition to this, Justine pursued some new endeavors within the reality TV world, competing (and succeeding) on The Challenge: USA and The Challenge: World Championship, and now Love Island Games.

To watch Justine Ndiba’s second chance at finding love from start to finish, catch new episodes of Love Island Games Sundays through Fridays on Peacock.