‘When someone puts a figure in front of you, you’re gonna do it’: Scott van-der-Sluis admits to joining ‘Love Island: USA’ and ‘Love Island Games’ for the money

Was he *ever* in it for love?

If you are a Love Island superfan, you definitely know the one and only Scott van-der-Sluis.

Scott has had quite the journey within the franchise, entering the Love Island: UK villa on day 11 and being dumped on day 52.

Almost immediately after his Love Island: UK journey came to a close, Scott arrived as a bombshell on Love Island: USA (taking Kassy Castillo and Imani Wheeler on a date), ultimately shocking viewers across the globe.

Entering the Love Island: USA villa on day 25 and being dumped on day 30, Scott found himself single once again after a short-lived journey, however, his time within the franchise did not end there…

On October 4, Scott was announced as a contestant on the inaugural season of Love Island Games, and fans had some not-so nice things to say in the comment section of the Instagram post:

“Scott needs to get a job omg 😭 three Love Islands in one year? Madness.” “Scott got 9 lives in the Love Island realm 🤣🤣🤣” “Sheesh Scott, Love Island is almost your full time job 😂” “Scott being on three Love Islands actually makes me love him more. He’s so unserious 🤣” “Scott is living his best life 🤣 For his and our sake, I hope he makes a connection this go around.”

While viewers “hope he makes a connection this go around,” that might not even be his intention…

On the Saving Grace Podcast, hosted by social media sensation GK Barry, Scott admitted that the only reason he committed to Love Island: USA and Love Island Games was due to the large sum of money he was offered — yikes!

“Basically I’d come off, and I had about a week at home, and I got a call one day and the first thing I was like was ‘No,'” he explained, before diving into how the Love Island producers convinced him to commit to the franchise for a second time, as well as a third time.

“They went, ‘We want you to do the USA one.’ I’d heard about the Love Island Games slash All Stars thing they were doing, and they went, ‘Well, we want you to do this and this,’ and they put a figure in front of me,” the 22-year-old shared, without naming exactly how much said figure was.

Admitting that that was the turning point that caused him to be casted for Love Island: USA and Love Island Games, Scott proceeded to explain why this money was so significant to him.

“With the social media ban these days, we’re not getting as much as the previous seasons. You’ve got to work for your money, so if someone puts a figure in front of you, you’re going to do it,” he gushed.

Regardless of how it all went down, we cannot wait to see Scott hit the villa for a third time for the Love Island Games, beginning this Wednesday, November 1, exclusively on Peacock.