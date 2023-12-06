Are Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock engaged? The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ couple, explained

Spoiler alert! The following article contains major spoilers for the finale of Bachelor In Paradise season 9. Scroll at your own risk…

Since the premiere of Bachelor In Paradise season 9 on September 28, every Thursday evening has brought some sweet and sexy summertime fun back to our television screens, but tomorrow (December 7) the remaining The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums will leave the beach once and for all.

The highly-anticipated three-hour finale is just one day away, and the seven remaining men (Michael Barbour, Aaron Bryant, Peter Cappio, Tanner Courtad, Aven Jones, Jordan Vandergriff, and John Henry Spurlock) and the seven remaining women (Olivia Lewis, Eliza Isichei, Sam Picco, Jess Girod, Kylee Russell, Mercedes Northup, and Kat Izzo) will leave the beach one of three ways — single, taken, or engaged.

For those who are unfamiliar, Bachelor in Paradise brings together individuals from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette who may have not found love their first time around (or even their second time around), meeting on the shores of Sayulita, Mexico to try and find their happily ever after. In a format similar to that of Love Island, individuals couple up with one another rose ceremony after rose ceremony, and with an uneven number of men and women at all times, those left without a match are eliminated.

In the end, the remaining individuals (and their partners) have the ultimate decision to make — they may go their separate ways, they may leave in a relationship with one another, or they may get engaged on the shores of Sayulita, Mexico. With individuals like Rachel Recchia, Tyler Norris, and Blake Moynes self-eliminating by the end of the previous episode, knowing that they would be unable to commit to an engagement at the end of Bachelor In Paradise season 9, the stakes are at an all time high!

Nonetheless, with strong couples like Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant, Kylee Russell and Aven Jones, and more, proposals are not entirely out of the picture for the highly-anticipated three-hour finale, but in the trailer for the episode, it looks like one man is pondering whether or not he should pop the question, stunning fans of The Bachelor franchise nationwide. This man is the one and only John Henry Spurlock, who hit the beach in the middle of the season and almost instantaneously found himself in a love triangle with Olivia Lewis and Kat Izzo, ultimately choosing to pursue the latter.

Despite having a relationship with one another that has been flooded with drama, Kat and John Henry appear to be as happy as can be, leaving fans of The Bachelor franchise with just one burning question — will the pair get engaged at the end of Bachelor In Paradise season 9? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

(SPOILER): Kat and John Henry are absolutely together, and I’m pretty sure they got engaged at the end of BIP filming. Here is a video of them last Sat night July 8th at Rudee’s in Virginia Beach. Onlookers said they were holding hands and were an obvious couple. pic.twitter.com/thy96t9GDn — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 17, 2023

As we know, nothing is confirmed until we see it air on our television screens, however, Reality Steve revealed back in July that “Kat and John Henry are absolutely together,” and he is confident that they get engaged during the long-awaited three-hour finale — it is safe to say nobody saw this one coming!

“Kat and John Henry are absolutely together, and I’m pretty sure they got engaged at the end of Bachelor In Paradise filming. Here is a video of them last Saturday night, July 8th, at Rudee’s in Virginia Beach. Onlookers said they were holding hands and were an obvious couple,” he wrote via X (formerly known as Twitter), accompanying a video of Kat and John Henry enjoying a meal with one another.

The Bachelor Nation know-it-all elaborated on the situation even further in his podcast, sharing with his listeners, “I’m 99% sure Kat and John Henry are engaged. Seeing their names on that whiteboard two days before filming ended, having video of them in Virginia Beach where onlookers said they were holding hands and clearly together, I just don’t see that they just left the show as a couple. I’m guessing an engagement happened.”

While it is unclear as to whether or not John Henry Spurlock popped the question for sure, Reality Steve (as well as fans of The Bachelor franchise) have a strong inkling that he and Kat Izzo are in it for the long haul — how sweet is that?

To see how the rest of their relationship plays out, catch the highly-anticipated three-hour finale of Bachelor In Paradise season 9 from 8pm to 11pm ET/PT tomorrow (December 7) on ABC, with next-day streaming available via Hulu. For fans of The Bachelor franchise who might not be caught up, the previous nine episodes of Bachelor In Paradise season 9 are available via Hulu as well.