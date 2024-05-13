Photo via NBC
Category:
TV

Who are the coaches on season 26 of ‘The Voice?’

Spoiler alert: Some fresh faces are on the way...
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: May 13, 2024 04:03 pm

Although Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay are killing it as the coaches for season 25 of The Voice, it was announced today (May 13) at at Radio City Music Hall in New York City that season 26 of the beloved competition series will see a little bit of a shake up.

To the surprise of fans of the franchise, the only coach reprising their role for season 26 will be McEntire. To replace the other three coaches, Gwen Stefani will be returning to the panel for the eighth time, and Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé will make their coaching debut. How wild is that?

While they have not yet served as coaches, both Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé have made appearances on The Voice, respectively, with the former serving as a mega mentor during season 20 and the latter serving as an advisor for Blake Shelton’s team during season 3. With individuals like Ariana Grande, Adam Levine, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, Miley Cyrus and more having been a part of the hit competition show in the past, who knows who will step in for season 27 later down the line…

Nonetheless, The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC, with the finale of season 25 set to grace our television screens on May 21. Before then, there will be a two-hour semi-final tonight (May 13), where the top nine — Karen Waldrup, Serenity Arce, Bryan Olesen, Asher HaVon, Madison Curbelo, Nathan Chester, Josh Sanders, Maddi Jane and Tae Lewis — will pay tribute to their hometowns.

It is unclear what the schedule will look like for season 26 of The Voice this fall, but it is safe to say that we will be keeping up with the hit competition show on social media so we do not miss a single update. We seriously cannot contain our excitement for what Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé will bring to the table together!

