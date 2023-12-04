Why did Blake Moynes leave ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 9?

He tried to find his perfect match on The Bachelorette seasons 16 and 17 (even winning his second season and getting engaged to the one and only Katie Thurston), but unfortunately, Blake Moynes still found himself unlucky in love after Bachelor In Paradise season 9 — poor guy!

Despite pursuing a relationship with Jess Girod during his time in Mexico (even though she is 24 years old and he is 33 years old), on the November 30 episode of the beloved competition series, Blake self-eliminated from the competition, leaving fans of The Bachelor franchise with just one burning question — why?

Keep scrolling to find out what happened between Blake and Jess, ultimately causing him to leave the beach once and for all…

While the relationship between Blake Moynes and Jess Girod seemed to be smooth sailing (despite Jess locking lips with Tyler Norris), Katie Thurston shook things up with her unexpected arrival. While she hit the beach with the intention of hosting the first-ever Bachelor in Paradise Comedy Roast, Katie ended up speaking to her former fiancé for the first time in almost two years as well, ultimately giving Blake the closure he needed.

Determining that his relationship with Jess was nowhere near where it should be during that point in the competition, the duo had a one-on-one conversation, where Blake explained to Jess that Katie coming to Bachelor In Paradise gave him a new perspective.

“I’m very confused. I spent way less time with Katie, but I still understood the love that I had for her in that time, and I’ve spent so much more time with Jess and I just should’ve felt it by now,” Blake shared in a confessional.

“I feel like I’ve had a taste of what love is here, and I feel like we’re not getting there at all… As much as we want this to work, it’s not going to,” Blake told Jess afterwards, resulting in their split.

With Jess telling Blake that she has no hard feelings towards him, the pair ended their relationship in what might have been the most mature breakup in the history of Bachelor In Paradise — perhaps they should stop calling her “Baby Jess” after all!

Nonetheless, with Blake and Jess breaking up (and with proposals just days away), Blake knew that he would not find another connection during his time on Bachelor In Paradise, making the decision to leave the beach once and for all.

Fans of The Bachelor franchise can stream season 9 of Bachelor In Paradise on Hulu to see Blake Moynes’ journey on the beloved competition series from start to finish.