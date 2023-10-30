How old is Blake Moynes from ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ season 9?

Due to his current connection with the stunning Jess Girod, the youngest individual on the beach, Blake Moynes‘ age has sparked up quite a bit of controversy on season 9 of Bachelor In Paradise…

Blake has had quite the journey within Bachelor Nation, first grazing our screens during season 16 of The Bachelorette, vying for the hearts of Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams. His official bio from his first appearance on The Bachelorette is as follows:

“Blake Moynes is no stranger to putting in the hard work to get what he wants in life. At university, he studied every kind of wildlife management program he could get his hands on and now spends his days happily working outdoors. Professionally, Blake Moynes says he has it all, but personally, he is at a crossroad. In the past, Blake spent his Saturday nights hanging with his best friends, but now all of those friends are married and he’s the last single man remaining. Not one to like being left out, Blake Moynes now feels the pressure to settle down and wife up! His dream woman is outdoorsy, beautiful and fun. She has to have a goofy side and be okay with his self-described ‘potty mouth”’ He says he has no problems talking about his emotions and wants a partner who will appreciate that he wears his heart on his sleeve. Blake Moynes is confident that Clare Crawley is the woman for him, and when this is all over, he can’t wait to take her home with him to meet all of his friends.”

After being eliminated in week seven, the Ontario native returned for season 17 of The Bachelorette, arriving in week three to pursue a relationship with Katie Thurston (ultimately angering the men with his late arrival). Things seemed to be smooth sailing between the two lovebirds, resulting in a proposal during the finale — how sweet is that?

Just a few months after filming, the duo called off the engagement, leaving Blake and Katie single. Because of this, Katie Thurston is a contestant on season 3 of FBOY Island, and Blake Moynes is a contestant on season 9 of Bachelor In Paradise.

Despite Sean McLaughlin trying time and time again to pursue a relationship with Jess Girod on Bachelor In Paradise, using the fact that they’re both Swifties as a means of flirting, Jess and Blake ultimately hit it off, pursuing one another since their first day on the beach.

Due to the drastic age gap between Blake and Jess — after all, the contestants often refer to her as “Baby Jess” — Bachelor Nation fans have just one burning question: How old is Blake Moynes?

How old is Blake Moynes from Bachelor In Paradise season 9?

While Blake was 29 years old during his first appearance on The Bachelorette, he is now 33 years old.

Because of this Bachelor In Paradise viewers have taken to Twitter to express their concerns regarding the age gap between Jess and Blake, given that she is just 24 years old.

One user wrote, “Blake, Jess is like 21. You are pushing 40!!! Find someone your age. #bachelorinparadise #bachelornation” — yikes!

To find our whether Blake and Jess continue to pursue their connection in Paradise, despite their nine-year age gap, tune into new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise every Thursday at 9pm ET/8pm CT on ABC, with new episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day.