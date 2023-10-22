Is Sean McLaughlin from ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ really a Taylor Swift fan? The alleged Swiftie’s claim, investigated

Is Sean being truthful, or does he just want to find the Miss Americana to his Heartbreak Prince?

If you have been keeping up with season 9 of Bachelor In Paradise, two qualities might stick out to you regarding the handsome Sean McLaughlin.

First and foremost, he looks like a Ken doll (obviously).

Second of all, he is a self-proclaimed Taylor Swift fan.

While there is no denying that Sean is a Ken doll in human form (his luscious blonde hair and six-pack abs tell us everything we need to know), it is much harder to determine whether or not Sean is a true Swiftie, but fortunately, we got you covered.

With four episodes of Bachelor In Paradise in the books, Sean has brought up his love for Taylor Swift on numerous occasions, however, he constantly uses it as a catalyst for flirting with Jess Girod, another member of Bachelor Nation who has shared dozens of Taylor Swift-related posts via her various social media profiles — that’s not how you get the girl, Sean!

Does the Swifties clan believe Sean?

Because of this, fans of The Bachelor franchise have just one question: Is Sean really a Taylor Swift fan, or is he just using this claim as a way to flirt with women (specifically the stunning Jess Girod)?

Naturally, people have expressed their true thoughts via Twitter, and the response was primarily negative.

does sean think jess’ only personality trait is being a taylor swift fan?? maybe if you tried to learn literally anything else about her than she’d wanna date u😭#BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/1UdB0DjXct — the bach b1tch (@thebachb1tch) October 22, 2023

if Sean actually listened to Taylor Swift, instead of pretending to, then he wouldn't have ended up like this #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/XcR6eci7Js — ♡ (@tvgoldtweets) October 20, 2023

Sean pretending to like Taylor Swift to get girls: #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/CdGPKcBcv6 — _idk_dude_ (@idk__dude_) September 29, 2023

After a great deal of internet sleuthing, we discovered the truth as to whether or not Sean McLaughlin is actually a Swiftie, and the results might just shock you. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Is Sean McLaughlin from Bachelor In Paradise truly a Taylor Swift fan?

Contrary to popular belief, various posts on Sean’s Instagram profile (which has amassed nearly 13k followers) prove that he is a true Swiftie!

The first post that confirmed his fandom was earlier this year on May 14th. Sean shared a reel via Instagram with the caption “Life Lately” that featured clips of what he had been up to the months prior, and a portion of the video was extremely telling.

While the reel showcased Sean playing golf, hitting the beach, spending time with his dog, working out, traveling, and more, there were a few clips sprinkled throughout the video that showed the 26-year-old singing along as Taylor sang her iconic songs at the legendary Eras Tour.

To top it all off, the song playing in the background of the video is “Style” by Taylor Swift, and he even used a screenshot from the Eras Tour as the cover of the post itself — if that does not prove Sean is a true Swiftie, we don’t know what does!

While this was the first piece of evidence that proved that the New York native is telling the truth, there are quite a few more hidden within his Instagram profile.

Another extremely telling post is from September 9, showcasing Sean and his Bachelor Nation buddies (Joey Graziadei, Tanner Courtad, and John Buresh) roaming the streets of New York City, however, Sean’s fashion choice is what caught our attention.

While the rest of the crew seems to be wearing simple tee shirts, Sean’s tee shirt is from (you guessed it) the Eras Tour, featuring two images of Taylor Swift herself.

Because of this, it is clear that the software sales representative is not ashamed to be a Swiftie — he is proudly repping her merchandise in one of the biggest cities in the world!

Last but certainly not least, Sean has also used some Taylor Swift-themed captions on his Instagram posts in the past, most notably announcing that he would be a contestant on Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette earlier this year on June 1.

“It’s a love story baby just say yes. Grab a bottle of red #TheBachelorette premieres Monday, June 26 on ABC and Stream on Hulu. #BachelorNation,” he wrote, referencing Swift’s chart-topping hit, “Love Story.”

On Oct. 16, 2023, Sean used another Taylor Swift-inspired caption on a dashing photo of him at a wedding.

“‘tis the damn (wedding) season,” he shared, paying homage to Swift’s song titled “‘tis the damn season” from Evermore.

Now that it has been determined that Sean McLaughlin is a true Swiftie, will his fandom allow him to steal the heart of Jess Girod? Only time will tell…

To see if he he finds his lover, tune into brand new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise every Thursday at 9pm ET/8pm CT on ABC, with new episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day — things are starting to heat up!