Where to watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 9: all streaming, broadcast, and cord-cutter options

It may be fall, but Bachelor in Paradise is about to bring some sweet, spicy, and sexy summertime fun back to our television screens.

Beginning in 2014, Bachelor in Paradise has brought together individuals from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette who may have not found love their first time around (or even their second time around), meeting on the beautiful shores of Mexico to try to find their happily ever after.

In a Love Island-esque format, individuals will couple up with each other rose ceremony after rose ceremony during Bachelor in Paradise. With an uneven number of men and women at all times, those left without a match will be eliminated at the end of each rose ceremony, leaving the beach just as single as when they arrived.

While it may sound a bit kooky, some of the most beloved couples in Bachelor Nation found love with one another on Bachelor in Paradise, such as Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, Caelynn-Miller Keyes and Dean Unglert, Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch, and more.

With fan-favorites from Charity Lawson‘s season of The Bachelorette hitting the beach (such as Brayden Bowers, Sean McLaughlin, Aaron Bryant, Aaron Schwartzman, and more), as well as four former Bachelorettes (Charity Lawson, Katie Thurston, Rachel Recchia, and Hannah Brown), season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise is already gearing up to be the best one yet.

Premiering tonight (September 28) at 9pm ET/PT, following the highly-anticipated inaugural episode of The Golden Bachelor, where can fans stream this must-see premiere?

Where to watch Bachelor in Paradise season 9

Image via ABC

While season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise will air on ABC this evening, those without cable are not entirely out of luck — there are plenty of ways to stream the beloved series.

If you still want to catch the premiere live, fans of The Bachelor franchise can sign up for free trials or discounted plans through Direct TV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and more for access to ABC, even without cable.

If you don’t want to invest in live television, episodes of Bachelor in Paradise will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.