One of The Bachelor franchise’s most popular leads — Hannah Brown — was featured in the trailer for Bachelor in Paradise this season, and we seriously can’t contain our excitement!

While it has been confirmed that Hannah sets foot on the beach for season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise, it is assumed that she is not there to find love – due to her longterm relationship with Adam Woolard (who she met on a dating app a few years back).

“I think we should definitely go into, like, a full episode about just our relationship, in general, but we met on a dating app, and it’s so crazy. I had great luck on a dating app. I was only on it for like maybe a little over a week and met Adam… We are madly in love and we just have a good time together.”

Adam is not a member of Bachelor Nation, as he works in sales and public relations for the fashion brand Greg Lauren, as well as models on the side. The two lovebirds have been together since early 2021, and they recently moved to Los Angeles together – could there be wedding bells in the future?

Due to the fact that she is in a happy and healthy relationship (which seems to be leading toward an engagement), fans of The Bachelor franchise have been wondering why Hannah shows up at the beach for this season of Bachelor in Paradise. If you are just as curious as we are, keep scrolling to see what we sleuthed out…

Why is Hannah Brown on season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise?

The trailer for season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise (which is set to premiere on Thursday, September 28) hints at four former Bachelorettes showing up to the beach, ready to make a splash: Katie Thurston, Charity Lawson, Rachel Recchia, and Hannah Brown.

While Rachel Recchia is on Bachelor in Paradise to find love this season, we quickly wrote off the other three women as contestants, due to the fact that Katie is going to be on FBoy Island this season, Charity and Dotun are engaged, and Hannah has a long-term boyfriend (as explained above).

That still leaves fans of The Bachelor franchise with one question: Why does Hannah Brown make an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise this season?

In the trailer, Hannah is seen arriving in Mexico with a date card, prior to cutting to the shocked contestants. For those who are unfamiliar, anyone who sets foot on the beach during Bachelor in Paradise brings a date card with them, ultimately giving them the opportunity to ask anyone in the house to go on a one-on-one date. Naturally, Hannah entering with a date card posed quite a few questions!

According to Reality Steve, former Bachelorette Katie Thurston appears on season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise to read a group date card, rather than look for love. It is assumed that Hannah (and Charity) will be doing the exact same thing, due to the fact that they are both in serious relationships already.

While this is the common assumption, you can never be too sure! To find out what Hannah Brown is really doing on the beach, be sure to catch new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise on Thursdays on ABC (beginning on September 28 after the series premiere of The Golden Bachelor).