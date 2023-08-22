After her split from Tino Franco, who else has caught the former Bachelorette's eye?

After seeing her cozied up with the infamous Brayden Bowers at the season finale of The Bachelorette last night, fans of The Bachelor franchise have one question: Who is former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia dating, and is it Brayden? After the way he treated Charity Lawson, we sure hope not…

On season 19 of The Bachelorette, Rachel was the lead alongside the spunky Gabby Windey. Both women thought they had found love in the end with Tino Franco and Erich Schwer, however, both Rachel and Gabby’s relationships fizzled out as soon as the show wrapped.

After getting engaged to Tino during the season 19 finale, Rachel’s then-fiancé told her that he had been unfaithful post-filming, as he had kissed another woman while they were going through a hard time in their relationship. He claimed that that moment made him realize that he wanted to be with Rachel forever and always, however, it did not garner forgiveness from the former Bachelorette.

In an exclusive interview with former Bachelorettes Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, she revealed that Tino’s story seemed to lack consistency:

“Every single time he told his story, something changed, a detail would change. First it was a kiss at a party, then it was a kiss in an Uber to her house where his car was parked, so where is the story connecting? When you’re lying, you can’t get your story straight. That’s why he was getting up multiple times to try to figure it out, but then would come back and put it on me.”

Naturally, Rachel called off her engagement with Tino, and she has been pursuing life as a single woman. At least that’s what we think…

Who is Rachel Recchia from ‘The Bachelorette’ dating?

In the trailer for the forthcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise (which is set to premiere on Thursday, September 28), we see four former Bachelorettes show up to the beach, ready to make a splash: Hannah Brown, Katie Thurston, Charity Lawson, and Rachel Recchia.

While all four of these former Bachelorettes make an appearance on the beach, it has been confirmed that only one of these stunning women is actually trying her chance at love on season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise. This individual is the one and only Rachel Recchia.

Rachel will make history as the second former lead to go to Bachelor in Paradise after her season, following in the footsteps of Becca Kufrin, who fell in love with her now-fiancé, Thomas Jacobs, during season 7.

Based on the trailer, fans of The Bachelor franchise can get a tiny glimpse into Rachel’s Bachelor in Paradise experience, as long as they keep their eyes peeled…

Within the first 40 seconds of the trailer, we see Rachel share a passionate kiss with what looks like Jordan Vandergriff, a suitor from her season of The Bachelorette. Despite the duo missing a spark when they dated last year (causing him to be sent home week two), it looks like this flame may have finally ignited on the beach. “This is crazy, getting a second chance. I think things happen for a reason,” Rachel gushed after sharing a smooch with Jordan.

While their relationship appears to be smooth sailing, Jordan is not the only man Rachel is seen exploring a connection with on Bachelor in Paradise…

Later on in the trailer, we see Rachel on a date with (you guessed it) Brayden Bowers, the man she was attached at the hip with during the “After the Final Rose” episode last night. “A toast to finding someone who can match my crazy,” Brayden said, prior to clinking champagne glasses with Rachel.

Warning: the following section contains spoilers for season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise. Read at your own risk…

While she seems to have a strong connection with both Jordan and Brayden, there is a third suitor who supposedly catches her eye later on in the season. This suitor is the one and only Tanner Courtad, the man who stole our hearts on Charity’s season of The Bachelorette.

According to a post from Reality Steve on July 18, “Rachel was involved with Tanner during filming, but ultimately self-eliminated. She wasn’t eliminated at a rose ceremony.”

Regardless of whether or not this is true, it can be inferred that Rachel leaves the beach single, despite giving a second chance at love her very best shot. As for whether or not she is single nowadays, the world may never know…

Perhaps she rekindled a romance with one of her Bachelor in Paradise lovers post filming — we all saw her cozied up with Brayden last night!

To watch Rachel Recchia’s journey unfold on Bachelor in Paradise, be sure to pour yourself a margarita and tune in to ABC on Thursday, September 28, following the series premiere of The Golden Bachelor.