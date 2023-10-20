Does Sean McLaughlin get a rose on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 9?

After episode 4 of Bachelor In Paradise season 9, things are not looking good for Sean McLaughlin…

Sean arrived in Sayulita, Mexico, with his sights set on one woman and one woman only: fellow Taylor Swift enthusiast, Jess Girod. When she quickly hit it off with the mature (and muscular) Blake Moynes, Sean found himself pushed aside, forcing him to explore his connections with some of the other women on the beach. During this process, he and former The Bachelorette lead, Rachel Recchia, really hit it off, ultimately progressing to him offering her his first rose of the season — how sweet is that?

While it seemed to be smooth sailing between Sean and Rachel, things quickly took a turn when the 26-year-old tried to pursue a relationship with Jess (once again), ultimately resulting in rejection (once again). During his conversation with Jess, the controversial Brayden Bowers took it upon himself to flirt with Rachel. Unfortunately for Sean, Brayden’s definition of flirting meant throwing him under the bus.

Learning that Sean was never interested in her and only had eyes for Jess left the flight instructor rather unhappy (to say the least), causing a little bit of a scuffle between the pair down by the seashore. To follow, Sean and Brayden had a scuffle themselves, resulting in one giant mess of a love triangle — yikes!

With Rachel pursuing a connection with Brayden now — which involved the duo locking lips with one another towards the end of episode four — Sean is left a single man, desperate to find love.

“I lost my job because I wanted to come here and find love, and if left tonight, not leaving with someone, I feel like everything I put on the line, like wouldn’t have been worth it, and it would suck,” Sean shared with Aaron Schwartzman, another man who is left single after Sam Jeffries was medically evacuated from the beach.

“Bachelor In Paradise Gods, can you please provide someone a little bit more open to dating someone 26 years old and looks like a Ken doll? Please? Thank you. Amen,” he dished in a confessional tone before a miracle occurred.

To close out episode four, a shooting star flashes across the screen, and then we see a woman’s feet walking down the steps into Paradise. With twelve men and only seven women, will this hot new bombshell save one of the five men from elimination, or will this be another fake out like the Hannah Brown situation?

While we don’t know who this new arrival is, keep scrolling to see whether or not she is Sean’s perfect match, sent down from the Bachelor In Paradise Gods (per his request).

Does Sean McLaughlin get a rose on Bachelor in Paradise season 9?

Screengrab via ABC

Unfortunately, the New York native did not receive a rose during his Bachelor In Paradise journey.

While everything is mere speculation, an oh-so-telling Reddit thread revealed that four men leave the beach during the second rose ceremony of the season: Will Urena, John Buresh, Aaron Schwartzman, and of course, Sean McLaughlin.

Just because this Ken doll did not find his Barbie in Paradise does not mean he is still a single man!

Given that Bachelor In Paradise season 9 was filmed this past summer, Sean has had plenty of time to find love since then. But did he? We will just have to wait and see if a hard launch happens anytime soon…

Tune into brand new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise every Thursday at 9pm ET/8pm CT on ABC, with new episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day