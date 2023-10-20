From Clayton Echard to Zach Shallcross, here is Rachel Recchia’s ‘Bachelor Nation’ dating history, explained

Serving as one of the few individuals who has tried their luck on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise, Rachel Recchia‘s journey to find love has been unconventional (to say the least).

Pursuing connections with dozens of men within Bachelor Nation, from Clayton Echard to Zach Shallcross and beyond, who has the 27-year-old dated in the past, and who is she still yet to test the waters with? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Before Bachelor Nation

Photo via Instagram/@pilot.rachel

Before joining Bachelor Nation, Rachel’s dating history is rather ambiguous.

During a one-on-one date with Clayton Echard, the pilot opened up about the difficulties of dating, given her career. “As a woman, I have to work harder and I have to prove myself more every single day,” she shared with The Bachelor lead, prior to diving into more details of her past.

Rachel told Clayton that her ex-boyfriend was not supportive of her career, and constantly assumed that she would cheat on him while traveling for work. Since then, Rachel has made it imperative that her partner support her professional life, as well as “a co-pilot that matches her sense of adventure.”

While we are unsure who this mystery man is, keep scrolling to see those who the 27-year-old formed a connection with during her time on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and even Bachelor In Paradise.

The Bachelor season 26

Photo via ABC

As mentioned previously, Rachel vied for the heart of Clayton Echard during season 26 of The Bachelor, however, things did not work out between the pair.

From the very beginning, the Florida native was clearly a frontrunner, making it all the way to the end of Clayton’s journey. When he shouted “I love you” while leaving their fantasy suites date, it appeared that Rachel was going to receive his final rose. However, that was not the case.

With The Bachelor lead pursuing Susie Evans instead, who had already left the show, Rachel felt betrayed by Clayton, sharing some choice words with him during their breakup. “I promise you that when you look back at this, this is going to haunt you, the fact that you let me go. I tried so hard. I gave you everything. I fought for this every single day, and you never once fought for me,” she exclaimed.

During the “After The Final Rose” episode, the duo had a far more civil conversation, however, there was still quite a bit of tension. She asked, “You told me that I was the first person that you said ‘I love you’ to in six years. I had no reason to ever doubt you, so did you tell me that you were in love with me because you wanted to sleep with me?” Yikes!

Nonetheless, the bad b***h behavior seen from Rachel (as well as fellow finalist Gabby Windey) caught the attention of viewers and producers alike, causing them to be casted as co-leads for season 19 of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette season 19

Photo via ABC

With 32 suitors exiting the limo on night one, surely Rachel found love on The Bachelorette… right?

While both Rachel and Gabby found love with Tino Franco and Erich Schwer, respectively, these relationships unfortunately fizzled out as soon as the show wrapped, leaving both women single.

Dating fan-favorites from Bachelor Nation like Aven Jones, Tyler Norris, Zach Shallcross, and more throughout her journey, Tino Franco is the man who got down on one knee during the finale of The Bachelorette, resulting in an engagement between the pair.

Shortly after the proposal, Tino told Rachel that he had been unfaithful post-filming, kissing another woman while they were going through a hard time in their relationship. While he claimed that that moment made him realize that he wanted to be with Rachel forever and always, The Bachelorette lead did not forgive her fiancé, ultimately calling off the engagement.

In an exclusive interview with former Bachelorettes Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, she revealed that Tino’s story seemed to lack consistency, posing some red flags. She explained, “Every single time he told his story, something changed… First it was a kiss at a party, then it was a kiss in an Uber to her house where his car was parked, so where is the story connecting?”

Teasing that she may pursue a relationship with one of her ex-boyfriends, Aven Jones, during the “After The Final Rose” episode, that relationship unfortuately did not work out either. Because of this, both Rachel and Aven hit the beach for season 9 of Bachelor In Paradise, each pursuing connections with different individuals thus far.

Bachelor In Paradise season 9

Screengrab via ABC

If you have been keeping up with Bachelor In Paradise this fall, you would know that Rachel has been a hot commodity on the beach.

Beginning the season by forming a connection with the handsome Sean McLaughlin (also known as Ken), Rachel began to explore a relationship with the controversial Brayden Bowers during episode four, ultimately causing a complicated love triangle to form between the trio.

While she has explored a connection with both Sean and Brayden so far, it looks like there are two more men that Rachel will link up with in Paradise…

Based on the trailer for season 9 of Bachelor In Paradise, we see Rachel share a passionate kiss with what appears to be Jordan Vandergriff, a suitor from her season of The Bachelorette, within the first 40 seconds. Despite his being sent home during week two, it looks like the duo might be pursuing a missed connection on the beach. “This is crazy, getting a second chance. I think things happen for a reason,” Rachel gushed after locking lips with Jordan.

According to the Bachelor Nation know-it-all, Reality Steve, aside from Jordan, Rachel also explores a relationship with Tanner Courtad later on in the season. Based on a post from July 18, “Rachel was involved with Tanner during filming, but ultimately self-eliminated. She wasn’t eliminated at a rose ceremony.”

While this is mere speculation, it is assumed that Rachel leaves the beach single, despite giving the process her very best shot — poor thing!

With filming for Bachelor In Paradise concluding this past summer, who is Rachel Recchia dating now? The world may never know…

To see her third journey to find love unfold, pour yourself a margarita and tune into new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise every Thursday at 9pm ET/8pm CT on ABC, with new episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day.