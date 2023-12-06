Are Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant engaged? The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ couple, explained

Spoiler alert! The following article contains major spoilers for the finale of Bachelor In Paradise season 9. Scroll at your own risk…

Bachelor In Paradise season 9 has been gracing our television screens every Thursday evening since its premiere on September 28, and on December 7, the The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums will leave the beach once and for all after the highly-anticipated three-hour finale, with their relationship status going one of three ways: single, taken, or engaged.

For those who are unfamiliar, Bachelor in Paradise began in 2014, bringing together individuals from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette who may have not found love their first time around (or even their second time around), meeting on the shores of Sayulita, Mexico to try and find their happily ever after. In a format similar to that of Love Island, individuals couple up with one another rose ceremony after rose ceremony during the beloved competition series, and with an uneven number of men and women at all times, those left without a match are eliminated.

While the entire process of Bachelor In Paradise might sound rather unconventional, some of the most beloved couples in Bachelor Nation found love with one another on the shores of Sayulita, Mexico, such as Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, Mari Pepin, and Kenny Braasch, and more.

Now, Bachelor In Paradise season 9 has just seven men and seven women remaining, and one couple has already become boyfriend and girlfriend during their time on the show. Said couple is Eliza Isichei of The Bachelor season 26 and Bachelor In Paradise season 9, and Aaron Bryant of The Bachelorette season 20, and they are seriously as cute as can be!

Because of this, fans of The Bachelor franchise have just one burning question, and that is whether or not Eliza and Aaron get engaged at the end of Bachelor In Paradise season 9. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

(SPOILER): This was was taken a few days after filming ended in the Vidanta lobby & posted on an IG story that was sent to me. This is Eliza and Aaron B. I don’t know if they’re engaged and Eliza has been back in Germany since filming. But clearly they ended the show together. pic.twitter.com/e6bqzdBwgW — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 17, 2023

While nothing is confirmed until we see it air on our television screens, according to Reality Steve, Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant ended Bachelor In Paradise season 9 in a relationship with one another, and they are still together as of December of 2023. Nonetheless, it is unclear as to whether or not Aaron popped the question, with the Bachelor Nation know-it-all being unable to confirm whether or not a proposal took place during the long-awaited three-hour finale.

In July of 2023, Reality Steve took to Twitter to share a video of Eliza and Aaron in the lobby of the Vidanta Resort in Vallarta Nayarit, the resort where Bachelor in Paradise season 9 was filmed at, furthermore confirming the the duo left the beach as a couple.

“This was was taken a few days after filming ended in the Vidanta lobby & posted on an IG story that was sent to me. This is Eliza and Aaron B. I don’t know if they’re engaged and Eliza has been back in Germany since filming, but clearly they ended the show together.”

Could there be wedding bells in the near future for Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant? Only time will tell…

To find out for yourself, catch the highly-anticipated three-hour finale of Bachelor In Paradise season 9 from 8pm to 11pm ET/PT tomorrow (December 7) on ABC, with next-day streaming available via Hulu. For fans of The Bachelor franchise who might not be caught up, the previous nine episodes of Bachelor In Paradise season 9 are available via Hulu as well.