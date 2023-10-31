As fans of Bachelor Nation would know, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt were truly the “it” couple of Bachelor In Paradise season 7, but where are they now?

Upon arriving to the beach for the second time, Joe was having some doubts after his experience on Bachelor In Paradise season 5, where he pursued a relationship with Kendall Long and split up in week five. Despite breaking up in Paradise, the duo reconnected after the show and began a relationship, dating one another until January of 2020.

Returning to the beach just one year later Joe was ready to take Paradise seriously, searching for his perfect match.

“I don’t want to be here just to hang out,” he shared in the premiere episode of Bachelor In Paradise season 7. “Unless I actually meet somebody that I’m really interested in, I just don’t see the point of staying. Do I want to go through all this again? I just don’t know. I don’t know if I’m up for it right now, to be honest.”

After setting his sights on the stunning Serena Pitt (and even sharing a smooch with one another), his mind quickly changed.

“Starting to develop feelings for Serena does make me want to stay,” the grocery store owner gushed.

From that moment forward, Amabile and Pitt were head over heels for each other, getting engaged during the season finale alongside Kenny Braash and Mari Pepin, as well as Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn.

While things could not be more perfect for the duo leaving Paradise, fans of The Bachelor franchise have just one question: Are Joe and Serena still together, two years after leaving the beach engaged?

Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Are Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt from Bachelor in Paradise still together?

Not only are Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt from Bachelor in Paradise still together, but they are currently living life together as a married couple – how sweet is that?

In October of 2022, the two lovebirds decided to elope at the city hall in New York City, with only Bachelor Nation’s Natasha Parker there to watch.

“We have always known marriage was in our future, it just looked a little bit different than we expected,” Amabile and Pitt shared with Us Weekly in a joint statement. “We still plan on having a big wedding next fall that we are already planning, but with everything being so public in our relationship, having a private moment just the two of us felt so special and intimate.”

This “big wedding” occurred just last month, tying the knot (for a second time) in Charleston, South Carolina over Labor Day weekend.

“This time around it feels like the start of an exciting new chapter and we are looking forward to continuing doing life together,” Joe shared with PEOPLE.

“It truly was such a magical day,” Serena added.

With longtime Bachelor In Paradise bartender Wells Adams officiating the ceremony, as well as a whopping 134 guests in attendance, it was truly a day to remember!

While Joe and Serena’s love story had a very happy ending, tune into new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise season 9 every Thursday at 9pm ET/8pm CT on ABC (with new episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day) to see if anyone else has the same result.