Who is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ bartender Wells Adams? Net worth, wife, and role in the show

Bachelor in Paradise returned for its ninth season on September 29 and features the return of some of Bachelor Nation’s fan favorites and season villains that they love to hate. That also means the return of Pararadise‘s favorite bartender – Wells Adams.

Adams first appeared on Season 12 of The Bachelorette where he competed for JoJo Fletcher’s heart. Though he departed in week six, this is actually where his bartending began. He shared with Joe Vulpis on Lightweight Podcast that during week one of The Bachelorette, he began making drinks for himself and other bachelors who already had roses and weren’t getting any screentime. He said that it started to catch on and getting a rose had double the benefits: They were one step closer to JoJo’s heart and they got to get drunk with Wells.

Because of this, Wells took over the role of the bartender in Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise and spent three blissful seasons making drinks and stirring up drama safely behind his bar. However, after former host Chris Harrison departed from the show, Wells was given a bigger role on the beach. In Season 7 he graduated from bartender to master of rose ceremonies, while continuing to bartend, of course.

According to Cosmopolitan, this role has allowed him to make upwards of $500 thousand per season and reports his net worth as $400 thousand, which is also supplemented by the many brand deals he posts on his Instagram and his pizza-making competition show Best in Dough.

On top of that, his time with Bachelor Nation helped him score his wife of one year — Sarah Hyland — who is famous for playing Haley Dunphy on the hit sitcom Modern Family. She also recently became the host of Love Island: USA. People reports that Wells first caught her attention when he was on The Bachelorette and she put out some serious Twitter flirtations throughout his time on both The Bachelorette and BIP. That seemed to work out just fine for Sarah and Wells, as the couple tied the not in 2022 and share a nearly four million dollar home in Studio City, California.

Bachelor fans are certainly excited to get back to the drama and chaos that is Bachelor in Paradise, but regardless of what happens, the stabilizing and often humorous presence of Wells on the show keeps both viewers and contestants coming back. Bachelor Nation and Wells Adams fans can tune in to the newest season of Bachelor in Paradise every Thursday on Hulu.