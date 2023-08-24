Spoiler alert: We know which couple gets married during ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 9, and it is not who you think

We are just too excited to see these two lovebirds tie the knot!

The trailer for season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise showcased quite a few things that left fans of The Bachelor franchise on the edge of their seats (a potential relationship between Rachel Recchia and Brayden Bowers, a surprise appearance from Hannah Brown, a medical emergency, and more), however, one thing was the most surprising of all: a Bachelor Nation couple will be getting married on this season of Bachelor in Paradise!

At the end of the jaw-dropping “Bachelor in Paradise: Season 9 First Look” teaser, host Jesse Palmer is seen pronouncing a mysterious duo husband and wife, as a ring is placed on the bride’s finger. The Bachelor in Paradise cast is seen gathered around the ceremony, sharing smiles with one another, however, one question still remains: Who are these two lovebirds?

While the trailer leads viewers to believe that two individuals fall in love during season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise, skip the proposal, and dive headfirst into marriage (with a ceremony officiated by the one and only Jesse Palmer), it turns out this could not be further from the truth.

Keep scrolling to find out what really goes down on the beach…

Which couple gets married during Bachelor in Paradise season 9?

Reality Steve posted some big time Bachelor in Paradise spoilers today, including which couple will be getting married in Mexico: “The couple they show Jesse marrying on the beach is Kenny and Mari… I’m sure that was just a favor to production to do a ‘ceremony’ down there, since their real wedding is set for this upcoming October or November.”

You heard it here folks! Given how accurate Reality Steve has been surrounding his Bachelor Nation spoilers over the years, we can assume that Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin getting married during Bachelor in Paradise season 9 is a trustworthy nugget of information.

To jog your memory, Kenny and Mari bonded almost instantaneously during Bachelor in Paradise season 7, ultimately resulting in an engagement during the season finale. The duo now lives together in Chicago, and they constantly update fans of The Bachelor franchise about their relationship, as well as their plans for the future.

Most recently, Kenny and Mari have been posting “Wedding Wednesday” reels on Instagram to document their wedding planning process (creating their wedding registry, planning their seating arrangements, booking their entertainment, honoring traditions, and more).

Like Reality Steve mentioned, this ceremony in Mexico was likely “a favor to production,” given that they have a much more extravagant wedding on the way, planned out to the very last detail.

If you don’t want to take his word for it, have no fear! With a bit of Instagram sleuthing, we found another piece of evidence proving that Kenny and Mari will be getting married on the beach during this season of Bachelor in Paradise.

According to IMDb, “filming [for Bachelor in Paradise season 9] began on June 6 and [ended] on either June 24 or 25.” Given that we have the exact time frame for when Kenny and Mari would have been in Mexico, we used Mari’s Instagram profile (which has amassed over 300k followers) to confirm Reality Steve’s theory once and for all.

The nail polish does not lie! In Mari’s Instagram posts from June 16 to July 18, the soon-to-be bride is seen with light pink nail polish, just like we see within the trailer. The oh-so telling nail polish in combination with the skin tones of both the bride and the groom caused us to be certain that the two lovebirds seen at the end of this teaser are indeed Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin.

Premiering on Thursday, Sept. 28, following the inaugural episode of The Golden Bachelor, be sure to tune in to season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise to see how exactly this ceremony goes down.