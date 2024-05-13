‘911’: What happened to Eddie and why did a popular actor come back?

Season 7 of 911 featured a wild cruise ship vacation, a chaotic and scary wedding episode focusing on Chimney (Kenneth Choi), and several typically sweet moments between the Station 118 crew members. A recent episode also focused on Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman), deepening his already fascinating character arc and throwing a wrench in his perfect life.

Since this is 911, there is always something shocking going on. In season 7, episode 7, “Ghost of a Second Chance,” Eddie made a complicated decision, and a popular actor came back. Here’s why the episode was so memorable…

What happened to Eddie in season 7 episode 7 of 911?

Screenshot via ABC

Eddie cheated on his girlfriend Marisol (Edy Ganem), who he recently moved in with, partway through season 7 of 911. The reason? He walked by a store and saw a woman named Kim working there who looked exactly like Shannon, his late wife.

While Eddie is a tough guy who isn’t often the focus of emotional storylines, he was given a lot more to do in this particular episode. During his brief flirtation with Kim, Eddie had some intense memories of Shannon, and the two ended up in bed together. At the end of the episode, Eddie met Kim at a restaurant, suggesting that their affair isn’t over (yikes).

It’s possible to say that this plotline proves Eddie’s commitment fears and suggests trouble for his romance with Marisol. While both of these things seem likely, the fact that Eddie is drawn to Kim also proves that he isn’t over the death of Shannon. After Shannon died in a terrifying car accident in episode 17 of season 2, “Bobby Begins Again; Careful What You Wish For Part 2,” Eddie never truly worked through his complicated grief. Although he and Shannon might have gotten back together for good, they struggled with their marriage and he never fully proved that he was ready to settle down.

While of course IRL, domestic bliss is what many people hope for, it’s pretty boring on TV. It makes sense that 911 would continually ensure that Eddie doesn’t have a happy and stable relationship. Deciding that Kim would look like Shannon makes this storyline more believable since this speaks to the big loss that Eddie is still grappling with.

Why did Devin Kelley come back to 911?

Screenshot via ABC

Devin Kelley, who played Eddie’s wife Shannon Diaz, came back to 911 to play Kim. Since Shannon and Kim look almost completely identical, this was a great idea. While it’s common for the same actor to play various characters on soap operas (Sugar has a wild The Bold and the Beautiful storyline), this isn’t something that we see on all our favorite TV dramas.

Ryan Guzman thought it was a smart idea for Kelley to play Kim. He told TVLine that he was shocked that Eddie would be unfaithful to his partner. He also said that Eddie is “relatable” because of his “flaws.”

Devin Kelley was happy to visit the 911 set again and told Entertainment Weekly that playing a character who looks just like Eddie’s wife is exactly the kind of thing that fans expect from the show. She said, “We’re not just going to have a smooth sail. You’ve seen the cruise ship episodes, come on. “

While we definitely are upset that Eddie would betray Marisol, we can’t help but be fully invested in this juicy storyline… and we’re eagerly anticipating the rest of 911 season 7.

