Why did Tyler Norris leave ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ season 9?

For those who are familiar with Bachelor Nation, you might remember the rollercoaster of a journey Tyler Norris has had trying to find his perfect match within The Bachelor franchise, from The Bachelorette season 19 to Bachelor In Paradise season 8 to Bachelor In Paradise season 9.

Given that season 19 of The Bachelorette had two leads (Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey), Tyler made it clear that coming into the show he only had eyes for Rachel, revealing that he wrote a poem for her, as well as messaged her on Instagram while she was still pursuing Clayton Echard on season 26 of The Bachelor — how sweet is that?

With a relationship that seemed to be smooth sailing, securing a rose at the final four, Rachel ultimately sent Tyler home during their one-on-one date in his hometown in New Jersey, which occurred just moments before the duo was supposed to go meet his family. After Tyler admitted to the flight instructor that he was in love with her, gushing that she was the most amazing person he has ever met, Rachel explained that their connection was not as strong as some of the others, ultimately eliminating him from her group of suitors. “I wish I could get there, I do. You’re going to find everything you deserve,” Rachel shared with Tyler during the breakup.

After this gut-wrenching split, Tyler did not give up on love just yet, hitting the beach the following summer for Bachelor In Paradise season 8. Pursuing a relationship with the one and only Brittany Galvin, the duo ended the season as one of the final six couples, leaving the beach in a relationship with one another. While they seemed to be a match made in heaven, Tyler and Brittany broke up shortly after filming wrapped, with the former being dumped by the latter via FaceTime because their “goals didn’t line up.”

Unfortunately, the third time was not the charm for Tyler Norris either, despite exploring his connection with the stunning Mercedes Northup throughout his time on Bachelor In Paradise season 9. On the November 30 episode of the beloved competition series, Tyler self-eliminated from the show just shy of the finale, but fans of The Bachelor franchise have just one burning question — why?

Keep scrolling to find out what happened between Tyler and Mercedes, ultimately causing him to leave the beach once and for all…

After Blake Moynes had left the show (and before Rachel Recchia had left the show), Tyler and Mercedes had a falling out ahead of the rose ceremony, with Mercedes pulling Tyler for a one-on-one chat after feeling like something was off with their connection. “We haven’t gotten deeper with each other… I don’t feel like you are trying to pursue me,” Mercedes shared with Tyler.

Wanna know Tyler’s response? He told his Bachelor In Paradise fling that he had been waiting for a spark to ignite between them, causing Mercedes to feel as though she was being used for a rose during her time on the beach — yikes!

“I feel used. If there’s no spark… I just feel like you’re here having fun and that pisses me off, because now I feel like my time has been wasted. I could’ve left here with someone and had an amazing relationship, and now we’re at the end and I can’t. You weren’t honest with me. I don’t think you’ll be getting my rose tonight,” Mercedes concluded the conversation.

Knowing that he would not be receiving a rose from the Iowa native, who gave her rose to Jordan Vandergriff instead, Tyler self-eliminated from the beloved competition series just shy of the rose ceremony.

Nonetheless, fans of The Bachelor franchise can stream season 9 of Bachelor In Paradise on Hulu to see Tyler Norris’ journey on the beloved competition series from start to finish.