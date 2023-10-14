What happened between Tyler Norris and his former ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ fling, Brittany Galvin? The relationship, explained

It looks like Tyler is trying his luck on 'Bachelor In Paradise' for a second time...

During last night’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise, two hot new bombshells entered the competition: Tanner Courtad and Tyler Norris.

While Tanner is making his Bachelor In Paradise debut this season, Tyler is returning to the beach for a second time, leaving the show in love just one year prior – what happened to his summer fling?

Tyler got his start in Bachelor Nation as a suitor on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey‘s season of The Bachelorette, vying for Rachel’s heart from the very beginning. He even revealed in the past that he had DM’ed her while she was still pursuing Clayton Echard on his season of The Bachelor — how sweet is that?

While on season 19 of The Bachelorette, Tyler and Rachel had an undeniable connection, securing a rose at the final four and making it to hometown dates, however, he was sent home just moments before the duo was supposed to go meet his family.

While things did not work out with Rachel, Tyler found love for a second time on season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise with the one and only Brittany Galvin.

Brittany did not have the best reputation on season 25 of The Bachelor, where she joined the competition in week three, ready to pursue a relationship with the handsome Matt James. She and four other women were late arrivals that season, which naturally stirred the pot upon their entry into the house.

Both stemming from the Windy City, Anna Redman claimed to know Brittany from back home, falsely accusing her of being an escort and causing a ruckus within the mansion. Despite having a connection with Matt, the Chicago native was sent home during week five, likely due to the drama she had caused.

Photo via Instagram/@bachelorinparadise

Despite being rather unsuccessful on their respective seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin hit it off on the shores of Mexico, ending the season as one of the final six couples and leaving with each other.

The duo did not get engaged, however, they planned to pursue a relationship with one another outside of the villa. Unfortunately, Tyler and Brittany ended things shortly after filming, and the breakup is sure to raise a few eyebrows…

During the “After the Final Rose” special, it was revealed that Tyler invited Brittany to a party in the City of Angels shortly after Bachelor In Paradise wrapped. Brittany revealed that she could not attend the party due to the fact that flights to Los Angeles were extremely expensive. Being the kindhearted human that he is, Tyler offered to pay for her. However, she refused to accept his generosity.

While looking out for your finances is understandable, things quickly took a turn for the worse. Just days after Brittany refused to meet up with Tyler in Los Angeles, she bought tickets to Europe for herself. While in Italy, Brittany broke up with her Bachelor In Paradise lover via FaceTime, simply because their “goals didn’t line up” and she wanted him to regain some independence – how cold-hearted is that?

Photo via Instagram/@bachelorinparadise

While Brittany received a lot of backlash post-breakup, she set the record straight on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs.

She began by sharing what led her to break up with Tyler in the first place, explaining how a lot of their relationship was not in the public eye: “Immediately after filming, I went to Jersey for the Fourth of July, and we spent the entire week together, and then right after, he said he hadn’t been to a Cubs game, so I took him to a Cubs game. We did all of that in Chicago before his season really started airing. I felt like everything happened so fast.”

“After we met each other’s families and friends, I had some serious conversations with him about where we saw ourselves in the next few years. We had to figure out if we’d make the jump and move to the same city or try to keep doing long distance. After we had a few conversations, I expressed to him that I needed a break, but that never really happened,” Brittany explained, before diving into the breakup itself.

“A lot of people sent me hate for breaking up with him over FaceTime, but when you only dated someone for a month and a half and you live long distance, I don’t really know the way you’re supposed to go about it,” she dished, which made the circumstances of the split far more understandable.

Photo via ABC

According to her Instagram profile, which has amassed over 125,000 followers, the “sexy and sassy” woman seems to be living her best life, with confirmation that she will not be hitting the beach for Bachelor In Paradise this season.

On the other end of things, Tyler seems to be hitting it off with the stunning Mercedes Northup, who had her fingers crossed that he would be returning to Bachelor In Paradise this season, according to the tea she spilled on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast.

Going on a date under the stars that was seriously to die for, will their connection continue to grow? Tune into Bachelor In Paradise every Thursday at 9pm ET/PT to find out. Brand new episodes will air on ABC, with reruns available to stream on Hulu the next day.