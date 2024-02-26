5 contestants from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28 who were born to be on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Bachelor in Paradise brings the good, the bad, and the ugly together when it comes to our favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette stars, and with Joey Graziadei‘s season being jam-packed with juicy drama, chances are at least a few of his hopefuls will be hitting the beach.

For those who have yet to tune into the spin-off series, Bachelor in Paradise brings together individuals who may have not found love their first time around — or even their second time around — meeting on the shores of Sayulita, Mexico to try to finally find their happily ever after in a Love Island-esque format. As one can assume, contestants couple up with one another at the rose ceremonies, and with an uneven number of men and women at all times, those left without a match are eliminated. In the end, the remaining couples can go their separate ways, leave in a relationship, or even get engaged on the beach, and the success rate for Paradise is surprisingly high!

Since 2014, some of the most beloved couples in franchise history found love with one another, such as Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch, and more. We pinpointed five of the contestants from The Bachelor season 28 who might find their perfect match on Paradise as well, ultimately adding themselves to the list of couples above. Keep scrolling to see which women, in our opinion, were born to hit the beach this summer…

Lauren Hollinger

Image via ABC

Shotgunning on the steps of the Bachelor Mansion as a part of her limo entrance, nobody screams Paradise more than Lauren! In episode 2 of the beloved competition series, the 28-year-old was seen struggling with grief — as her father had passed away just a few months before filming — seemingly putting a damper on her whole entire Bachelor experience. Not feeling like her best self, Lauren smashed a cake on the floor and quit the show in an overly dramatic exit, admitting in an Instagram post afterwards that she “could’ve handled things better.” Hopefully taking a few months to heal will do the trick, heading to Paradise this summer to find lasting love once and for all.

Allison Hollinger

Image via ABC

As fans of the Bachelor franchise would know, Allison and Lauren are a package deal, serving as the set of sisters who fought for Joey’s heart on The Bachelor season 28. If Lauren is heading to the beach, Allison is undoubtedly heading to the beach as well. Is anyone else getting some major flashbacks to the Ferguson twins from The Bachelor season 20 and Bachelor in Paradise seasons 3 and 4?

Maria Georgas

Image via ABC

Paradise would be nothing without the queen of The Bachelor season 28! Given the great deal of drama she has been involved in so far on the show, notably with contestants Sydney Gordon and Lea Cayanan, Maria has had a rather rocky journey, despite securing her spot in the top six. If she does not find lasting love with Joey — and if she does not end up being the Bachelorette — we can already envision Maria sipping margaritas and breaking boys’ hearts on the shores of Sayulita, Mexico, all while stealing the hearts of fans of the Bachelor franchise all over again.

Sydney Gordon

Image via ABC

Just to stir the pot, we would not put it past the Bachelor in Paradise producers to have Sydney and Maria share the same beach, given the history they had during their stint on The Bachelor season 28. In an “awkward as ever” two-on-one date, Joey chose to keep Maria over Sydney, ultimately resulting in her untimely exit. If they were to both appear on Paradise, would the vintage store owner return with a vengeance against Maria, or would she turn over a new leaf? We will just have to wait and see…

Chrissa Perez

Image via ABC

Every season, Paradise brings some contestants to the shores of Sayulita, Mexico who did not get their time to shine during their first stint, and Chrissa fits the bill beautifully. Aside from being drop dead gorgeous, the 26-year-old has a story that will undoubtedly tug on your heartstrings, which she detailed in a video shared to the official Instagram account for The Bachelor ahead of the premiere of season 28. “My mom had a stroke in 2014. I took full guardianship of my little sister. That was a turning point for me. I want to live my life to the fullest. I know I’m deserving of love, and Joey’s an awesome guy,” she shared in the video, and we cannot help but hope that she finds her perfect match on the beach.

While we watch Joey’s journey as The Bachelor come to a close over the next few weeks — inching closer and closer to the “unprecedented ending” we have been waiting for all season long — it is safe to say that we will be keeping our eyes peeled for any announcements regarding Bachelor in Paradise as well. We seriously cannot contain our excitement, especially if the above women are announced as a part of the cast!