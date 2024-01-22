Who is Sydney Gordon from ‘The Bachelor’? Meet the vintage store owner looking for her modern day love story

Out of the whopping cast for season 28 of The Bachelor — which consists of an unprecedented 32 women, the largest number of hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise — Sydney Gordon stuck out as being a true girlboss, despite a set of sisters, a woman whom he has already met, a Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and more fighting for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei.

Want to learn more about the vintage store owner ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere of The Bachelor season 28 tonight (January 22)? Fortunately, we got you covered — keep scrolling for everything you need to know…

28-year-old Sydney Gordon received her bachelor’s degree in communications and emerging media — and graduated within the top 15% of her class — from Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida in 2018, prior to moving to Newport, Rhode Island to open up a vintage store called Folk Vintage. How cool is that?

“Folk Vintage carries hand selected vintage pieces curated by Sydney. Sydney’s love for vintage and sustainability all started when she would thrift in college at the Goodwills in South Florida… Post-college, Sydney traveled and lived in places like Thailand, Turkey, and Australia and came to find out that Newport Rhode Island is where she wanted to claim her forever home: ‘Newport is not only my forever home, it is also Folk Vintage that is my home. I hope Folk feels like home to others too'”

When she is not finding one-of-a-kind pieces to put in her shop, the “smart, free-spirited, and entrepreneurial” contestant is looking for love, admitting that she wants to leave The Bachelor engaged to the love of her life, hoping to find that in the one and only Joey Graziadei. She even admitted to ABC that the Pennsylvania native checks all of her boxes — how sweet is that?

With Reality Steve reporting that Sydney stirs the pot on The Bachelor — starting a feud with Maria Georgas that leads to an awkward two-on-one date — will she somehow end up being the perfect match (no pun intended) for the tennis professional? To find out for yourself, tune into ABC tonight (January 22) to catch the premiere of season 28, or stream it the following day via Hulu.