Who is Chrissa Perez from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

The cast for season 28 of The Bachelor is seriously a slam dunk, with a whopping 32 women — the most in the history of The Bachelor franchise — vying for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei. From a set of sisters to a women whom he has already met, this group of girls is everything that the tennis professional could have asked for, hoping to find his perfect match (no pun intended) once and for all.

With a stunning smile that lights up the room, Chrissa Perez instantaneously grasped our attention out of all of the contestants, but after learning more about the brunette beauty, we realized that there is much more to her than what meets the eye — she is quite the catch!

Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about Chrissa ahead of the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor…

Stemming from Abbotsford, British Columbia, Chrissa Perez graduated from the University of Fraser Valley in 2019, and now she works as a Marketing Director at Chinook Helicopters. “Chrissa has brought a fresh aspect to our marketing strategy and the events she plans are always a huge success… Chrissa has been instrumental in the everchanging focus of our social media,” the company shared in a statement.

When she is not working, Chrissa admitted to ABC that she loves to read Colleen Hoover books, go to breweries, play board games (specifically Scrabble), play golf, and more. According to her Instagram profile — where she has amassed almost 2,000 followers — the 27-year-old also enjoys spending time with her friends and family, soaking up a good sunset, going to brunch, traveling, and more.

As far as a relationship goes, Chrissa revealed that she has been engaged in the past, so she is undoubtedly ready for marriage, as long as she meets a man with no red flags this time. To top it all off, the Canadian cutie has served as a “caretaker to many people in her life, and she is ready to receive the love she gives to so many others,” something in which she elaborates on in an Instagram reel posted by The Bachelor.

Chrissa Perez let her vulnerable side show in said Instagram reel posted by The Bachelor, sharing a rather personal story regarding her upbringing. “My mom had a stroke in 2014. I took full guardianship of my little sister. That was a turning point for me. I want to live my life to the fullest. I know I’m deserving of love, and Joey’s an awesome guy,” she shared in the video.

To see even more of the stunning Chrissa Perez — and to find out if she steals the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei in the end — tune into ABC on January 22 to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu.