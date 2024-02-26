This ‘Bachelor’ contestant could become the next ‘Bachelorette’ if a predecessor hasn’t already ruined her chance

Now that Joey Graziadei is down to the final six ladies of season 28 — Jenn Tran, Daisy Kent, Rachel Nance, Maria Georgas, Kelsey Anderson, and Kelsey Toussant — fans of the Bachelor franchise are advocating for several different women to become the next Bachelorette.

Recommended Videos

Will Jenn make history as the first Bachelorette of Asian descent?

Will Daisy become the next Bachelorette after stealing the hearts of viewers all across America with her touching story of surviving Lyme disease, as well as the hearing loss that coincided with it?

Will Maria become the next Bachelorette after showing viewers that she is a bad b***h and not afraid to speak her mind?

While all three women are great contenders, fans of the Bachelor franchise have been advocating for the latter to be the leading lady of The Bachelorette season 21 — if she is not the perfect match (no pun intended) for tennis professional Joey, of course — primarily due to the bullying and mistreatment she has received from the other women during her stint on The Bachelor season 28.

Naturally, viewers have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to campaign.

“MARIA IS GETTING THE BACHELORETTE EDIT MARIA IS GETTING THE BACHELORETTE EDIT 🗣️🗣️🗣️ #TheBachelor #Bachelor #BachelorABC #TheBachelorABC” “MARIA FOR BACHELORETTE ALL DAY, EVERYDAY #TheBachelor” “Maria MUST be the next Bachelorette #TheBachelor”

While a majority of Bachelor Nation would love to see Maria as the Bachelorette, her journey on the beloved competition series has followed a very similar storyline as another Bachelor contestant turned leading lady, someone who ended up being one of the most controversial Bachelorettes of all time. Yikes!

Who has Maria been compared to in the past, and how could this hinder her chances of becoming the Bachelorette? Keep scrolling to see for yourself, using information shared via Reddit…

Maria Georgas draws similarities to Katie Thurston

Image via ABC

Getting involved in a great deal of drama on season 25 of The Bachelor — where she was fighting for the heart of the handsome Matt James — Katie Thurston became the lead of the following season of The Bachelorette, with ABC seemingly rewarding her for speaking her mind and staying true to herself. Given that Maria has had a very similar experience, her becoming the Bachelorette is not entirely unlikely, but after the way that Katie’s journey ended up, she might have ruined her chances once and for all.

“They have similar idk ‘spunky’ vibes and similar ‘bullying’ storylines. I remember feeling like Katie’s season was overall a bit of a disappointment even if there was definitely a lot of investment in her final choice with the Greg vs Blake stuff and the post season drama with John was priceless… How do you think a Maria season would fare in comparison to Katie’s, because Maria definitely has the sort of personality I could see people turning against as her season progresses.”

While Katie struggled to decide between two handsome hopefuls in the end — Greg Grippo and Blake Moynes — she ultimately chose the latter. Breaking up shortly after their engagement, Katie rekindled her romance with a man she sent home on week two named John Hersey, and naturally, this caused a great deal of drama within Bachelor Nation.

On top of this controversial decision, Katie took on a rather risqué stand-up comedy career post-show — as well as a stint on FBOY Island — ultimately becoming one of the least favorable Bachelorettes in the history of the beloved competition series. After drawing quite a few similarities to Maria, Katie’s reputation may hinder her chances of becoming the leading lady altogether. Poor thing!

“I agree that they are similar in terms of the perceived fan response. People love to forget nowadays, but a big reason Katie became Bachelorette is because the audience loved her (not everyone of course), and it feels like we’re seeing that again with Maria. I wanted Katie as bB chelorette, but I’m indifferent about Maria. I really like watching Maria on my screen, but I’m just more jaded now about hoping for my favorite contestants to be leads. The leads I look forward to the most never turn out the way I expect, and always end up disappointing online post-season (Katie, Gabby) and the leads I’m meh about as contestants sometimes turn out to be pretty good leads (Charity, Joey).”

Will Maria Georgas become the Bachelorette, or did Katie Thurston already ruin her chance?

First and foremost, it is important to find out whether or not Maria and Joey are endgame after all, and with the remainder of season 28 — as well as its unprecedented ending — sure to be nothing short of spectacular, it is safe to say that our DVRs are set. To see the remainder of The Bachelor, catch brand new episodes every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day on Hulu, and we promise that you will not regret it…