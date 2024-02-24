What is ‘The Bachelor’ star Rachel Nance’s guilty pleasure?

Joey Graziadei and Rachel Nance might just be a match made in heaven after their oh-so romantic one-on-one date in episode 5 of The Bachelor, but what does her life look like beyond the beloved competition series?

During their one-on-one date, Joey and Rachel cruised around Spain as a couple and immersed themselves in the culture — even taking a crack at Flamenco dancing together — ultimately letting their silly side shine during the day, and opening up to one another during their dinner. While Rachel discussed her experience as a nurse, as well as all of the trials and tribulations that come with it, fans of The Bachelor franchise were left with dozens and dozens of questions about the Hawaii native afterwards, wanting to know everything about her to determine whether or not she is compatible with The Bachelor himself. Queries like:

How old is Rachel?

Where is Rachel from?

Where did Rachel go to college?

And, on a much goofier note, what is Rachel’s guilty pleasure?

In a conversation with Bachelor Nation, Rachel shared everything there is to know about herself — from the good to the bad to the ugly and beyond — including the answer to the latter question. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

What does Rachel define as her guilty pleasure?

Believe it or not, Rachel is an avid reader, telling Bachelor Nation in an exclusive interview, “my guilty pleasure is buying new books to add to my little library” — how wholesome is that?

Hopefully, Joey is as big of a bookworm as she is, or else this relationship might not last long beyond the beloved competition series…

Nonetheless, will Rachel Nance secure the final rose (and a fiancé) at the end of The Bachelor season 28, or will Jenn Tran, Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Maria Georgas, or Kelsey Toussant steal the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei instead? Catch brand new episodes of every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu, to find out for yourself. With hometown dates, fantasy suite dates, an engagement, and more right around the corner, you will not want to miss the remainder of this season, as well as its unprecedented ending.