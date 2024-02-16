Where is ‘The Bachelor’ star Rachel Nance from and where does she currently reside?

After their oh-so romantic one-on-one date in episode 5 of The Bachelor, it looks like Joey Graziadei and Rachel Nance are falling head over heels for one another (no pun intended).

In episode 5, Joey and Rachel had their first glimpse into what life would be like as an actual couple, cruising around Spain with one another and immersing themselves in the culture, even taking a crack at Flamenco dancing. Fans of The Bachelor franchise never thought that they would see Joey in heels!

Once their one-on-one date came to a close, viewers shared their thoughts on the two lovebirds via X (formerly known as Twitter), arguing that Rachel might be the most compatible with Joey out of the remaining ten contestants.

“Rachel is the only contestant that really brings out Joey’s personality… I smile #TheBachelor” “The way Rachel and Joey already look married 🤭🤭 #TheBachelor” “This is Rachel’s man don’t playyy 😭😭 #TheBachelor”

One of the major reasons for this compatibility has to do with where Rachel grew up, a place in which Joey has resided for several years.

Rachel Nance is from Hawaii

Rachel Nance is from Honolulu, Hawaii, seemingly spending a majority of her childhood (if not all of her childhood) in The Aloha State.

After graduating high school in 2015, Rachel moved to Taft, California to attend Taft College, a two-year institution “committed to student learning in transfer and career and technical education programs supported by pre-collegiate basic skills and a wide range of student services.” There, she received an Associate’s Degree in Liberal Arts and Communication in 2017, as well as served as a member of the volleyball team, but her education did not end there.

From 2018 to 2020, Rachel moved to Fort Kent, Maine to attend University of Maine at Fort Kent, where she served as a member of the volleyball team once again, as well as received in Bachelor’s Degree in nursing.

Once her collegiate career came to a close, did Rachel return to Hawaii?

Does Rachel Nance still live in Hawaii?

Although she clearly loves her home state — taking to Instagram on numerous occasions to document her trips back to Hawaii to visit her family and friends — Rachel moved to Olympia, Washington after college to begin her nursing career, and now she lives in Los Angeles, California.

Since moving to the City of Angels, Rachel appears to be as happy as a clam — consistently exploring new bars and restaurants, attending concerts and music festivals, spending the day at Disneyland, and more — but would she ever move back to Hawaii to be with Joey? That is if their love lasts beyond the beloved competition series, of course…

To find out for yourself if Rachel secures the final rose — as well as a Neil Lane sparkler — at the end of season 28 of The Bachelor, catch brand new episodes of the beloved competition series Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day on Hulu.

According to Reality Steve, the remainder of the season is sure to be sensational!