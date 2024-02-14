‘The Bachelor’ top 10: Who are the final few hopefuls fighting for Joey Graziadei’s heart?

Finally leaving the Bachelor Mansion once and for all, the final 15 women on The Bachelor season 28 traveled to Malta during episode 4 and Spain during episode 5 of the beloved competition series this week — featuring one-on-one dates with Lexi Young, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance, a two-on-one date with Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon, and two thrilling group dates — but only 10 women remain.

With the coveted hometown dates, fantasy suite dates, and engagement approaching episode after episode, any one of the final 10 women could be the perfect match (no pun intended) for tennis professional turned Bachelor Joey Graziadei. Letting go of Sydney on the “awkward as ever” two-on-one date in episode 4, as well as letting go of Allison Hollinger, Edwina Dorbor, Autumn Waggoner, and Madina Alam in episode 5, who are the 10 women are left to still fight for his heart?

Fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Who are the top 10 on The Bachelor season 28?

Daisy Kent, a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, Minnesota

Jennifer “Jenn” Tran, a 25-year-old physician assistant student from Miami, Florida

Jessica “Jess” Edwards, a 24-year-old executive assistant from San Diego, California

Katelyn DeBacker, a 25-year-old radiochemist from Santa Fe, New Mexico

Kelsey Anderson, a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, Louisiana

Kelsey Toussant, a 31-year-old actor from Los Angeles, California

Lea Cayanan, a 23-year-old account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii

Lexi Young, a 30-year-old digital strategist from Atlanta, Georgia

Maria Georgas, a 29-year-old executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario

Rachel Nance, a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii

Out of all of the above women, who will ultimately steal the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei in the end? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor season 28 Mondays on ABC, or stream them the next day on Hulu.

According to Reality Steve, the remainder of the season is sure to be a 10 out of 10, jam-packed with juicy drama…