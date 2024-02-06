Who is still left on ‘The Bachelor’ after episode 3? The remaining Joey Graziadei hopefuls, revealed

Three episodes of The Bachelor season 28 have officially come and gone, and it looks like the hunky Joey Graziadei is finally having some girls start to steal his heart, from Daisy Kent to Rachel Nance to Jess Edwards and beyond.

Episode 3 of The Bachelor season 28 featured a pool party — sponsored by Kentucky Fried Chicken — a Mrs. Right pageant, a tennis tournament, and more, as well as a one-on-one date with Jenn Tran that was nothing short of spectacular.

While the episode was definitely one for the books (for better or for worse), The Bachelor himself had to send home three women in the end — Chrissa Perez, Evalin Clark, and Starr Skyler — leaving just 15 Joey Graziadei hopefuls remaining.

Given that one of these women could be his future wife, who are the remaining 15 individuals on The Bachelor season 28? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Allison Hollinger, a 26-year-old realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Autumn Waggoner, a 26-year-old account executive from St. Louis, Missouri

Daisy Kent, a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, Minnesota

Edwina Dorbor, a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia

Jennifer “Jenn” Tran, a 25-year-old physician assistant student from Miami, Florida

Jessica “Jess” Edwards, a 24-year-old executive assistant from San Diego, California

Katelyn DeBacker, a 25-year-old radiochemist from Santa Fe, New Mexico

Kelsey Anderson, a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, Louisiana

Kelsey Toussant, a 31-year-old actor from Los Angeles, California

Lea Cayanan, a 23-year-old account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii

Lexi Young, a 30-year-old digital strategist from Atlanta, Georgia

Madina Alam, a 31-year-old mental health therapist from Charlotte, North Carolina

Maria Georgas, a 29-year-old executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario

Rachel Nance, a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii

Sydney Gordon, a 28-year-old vintage store owner from Newport, Rhode Island

Out of these lovely ladies, who will steal the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei in the end of The Bachelor season 28? To find out for yourself, catch new episodes of beloved competition series Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.

According to Reality Steve, the remainder of the season is sure to be a 10 out of 10!