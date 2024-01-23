Who is Autumn Waggoner from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

With a set of secret sisters, a woman whom he has already met, a Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and more fighting for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei on The Bachelor — marking the most hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise at 32 — it was hard for contestants to get their fair share of screen time during the premiere of season 28. Lucky for Autumn Waggoner, that was far from the case!

Recommended Videos

Arriving in a stunning sequin dress, Autumn stole the hearts of both fans of the franchise and The Bachelor himself with her cheeky limo entrance, complete with leaves to remind him that Autumn should be his favorite season (if you know, you know).

To follow, the 26-year-old got to talk to Joey Graziadei first, sharing that she is looking for a love like her grandparents have. “My grandparents knew each other for two weeks before they got engaged, and they’ve been married for 67 years,” she shared with a smile.

After seemingly having some sparks, Autumn landed a spot alongside Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Lexi Young and more as the early frontrunners of season 28 of The Bachelor, but her life beyond the Bachelor Mansion still remains a mystery.

How old is she? Where is she from? What does she do for work?

Fortunately, we got you covered. To find out more about Autumn Waggoner, just keep scrolling…

Growing up in De Soto, Missouri, Autumn studied at the University of Missouri-Columbia before transferring to the University of Oklahoma to receive her bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. Admitting to ABC that she “loves to get rowdy while watching college football,” chances are that Autumn was chanting “Boomer Sooner” throughout her college years and beyond!

After graduating, Autumn stayed in the great state of Oklahoma, working as a Multimedia Journalist at KSWO TV in Lawton before working as both an On-Camera Talent Trainer and an Account Executive at Paycom in Oklahoma City. When she is off the clock, Autumn loves to spend time with her friends and family, attend concerts and music festivals, dance the night away at her favorite bars and clubs, and more. She is seriously the life of the party!

According to ABC, “her life is full and happy, and all she’s missing is her one true love by her side.” Sharing that she is looking for a loyal, fun family man, we can’t help but hope that Joey is the one for her.

Already making a great first impression, will Autumn Waggoner manage to steal the heart of the hunky Joey Graziadei in the end? To find out for yourself, catch new episodes of beloved competition series on Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.