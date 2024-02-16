How old is Rachel Nance from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

Is she the perfect age for 'The Bachelor' himself?

While Daisy Kent was the clear frontrunner of The Bachelor season 28 after episode 2, it looks like after Joey Graziadei embarked on one-on-ones with Jenn Tran, Lexi Young, Kelsey Anderson, and more in the episodes to follow, she is definitely getting a run for her money…

One woman who might have secured her spot as the future fiancée of Joey Graziadei is the one and only Rachel Nance, with the duo seemingly falling head over heels (no pun intended) for one another after on a one-on-one date in Spain that consisted of Flamenco dancing.

Because of their undeniable connection, fans of The Bachelor franchise took it upon themselves to ponder whether or not Rachel and Joey would work in the real world, asking dozens and dozens of questions about her life beyond the beloved competition series, all in an attempt to determine her compatibility with the Pennsylvania native.

Where is Rachel from?

What does Rachel do for work?

What are Rachel’s likes and dislikes?

Keeping things simple, how old is Rachel Nance anyways? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Rachel Nance is 27 years old

Rachel Nance was born on January 28, 1997, making her 27 years old as of February 16, 2024.

To celebrate her birthday, Rachel took to Instagram to share some sexy solo shots — rocking a cropped button down shirt, low rise jeans, and a pink Prada purse — with her nearly 9,000 followers, accompanied by a caption that references her stint on the hit competition show.

The Hawaii native wrote, “Starting my season 27 while you watch me on season 28.” How clever is that?

Just one year apart in age, Rachel and Joey might be a perfect match after all, but will she manage to secure the final rose — as well as a Neil Lane sparkler — at the end of season 28? To see how the rest of the show unfolds, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.

Hometown dates, fantasy suite dates, and an engagement are all right around the corner!