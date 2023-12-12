All 3 couples from ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ season 9 announce their split 4 days post-finale, and fans of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise are not happy

After Bachelor In Paradise season 9 concluded on December 7, Kylee Russell and Aven Jones, Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock, and Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant left the beach in a relationship with one another — with the latter two couples getting engaged during the highly-anticipated season finale — however, all three relationships have since come to a close. Is love even real anymore?

26-year-old Kylee Russell and 30-year-old Aven Jones broke the news first, with the Kylee posting on her Instagram story that there had been “multiple infidelities” that resulted in their split, and Aven posting an apology on his Instagram story for hurting his partner.

“Following our relationship announcement yesterday, I want to thank my God he did not allow me to live another day in the dark. In the last 24 hoursm I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life has dissolved due to multiple infidelities. This is not just a show but my real life, and for the foreseeable future I will be in a time of healing and trying to put the puzzle pieces of my life back together. Please respect my privacy at this time. Love you all.” “After careful thought and consideration into writing this, I want to first and foremost apologize to Kylee, my family, and my friends for my actions. I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me. At this time, I am in an extremely extremely low place trying to work on myself. I am doing my best to find healing, find myself, and be a better person. Please have grace and respect for Kylee and her family through this difficult time. Thank you.”

To follow, 27-year-old Kat Izzo and 31-year-old John Henry Spurlock announced their breakup in a collaborative post via Instagram, admitting that their “career goals not aligning” was the reason that the duo decided to part ways. Given that Kat is a nurse, and John Henry is an underwater welder, no wonder it didn’t work out!

“With mutual love and respect, Kat and I have recently decided to part ways. Our relationship has been filled with wonderful memories and growth, something we looked forward to sharing with you. While our paths are taking different directions due to our career goals not aligning, we are grateful for the love and support we’ve received from our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation. While this decision wasn’t easy, we believe it’s the right step for both of us as individuals. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your continued support and respect for our privacy.”

Last but certainly not least, 27-year-old Eliza Isichei and 30-year-old Aaron Bryant did not give a reason for their breakup, however, the latter took to his Instagram story to announce that he and Eliza are no longer together.

“I want to thank our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation for all their support, not just through the Paradise journey, but after as well. Tricky emotions watching it all unfold, but unfortunately me and @elizaisichei‘s love story has come to an end. We’re leading our amicable split with nothing but positivity and mutual respect for one another. Thank you all.”

While Eliza has yet to speak out about the split, she teased a brand new boo via her Instagram story on December 11 instead…

Nonetheless, with all three couples splitting up for different reasons, fans of The Bachelor franchise are furious that Bachelor In Paradise season 9 did not produce lasting love. With some of the most beloved couples in Bachelor Nation finding their perfect match on the shores of Sayulita, Mexico — such as Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, Mari Pepin, and Kenny Braasch, and more — Bachelor In Paradise season 9 was a true disappointment!

Keep scrolling to see what viewers had to say about this not-so happy ending via Reddit…

Photo via ABC/Craig Sjodin

Fans of The Bachelor franchise criticized Bachelor In Paradise — as well as The Bachelor and The Bachelorette — of being filled with fame-hunters who are not actually looking to find love. Why do you think The Golden Bachelor was such a success for Bachelor Nation?

“I did right by not watching this season. The formula no longer works. I don’t know if it’s the obvious intent of contestants going to be glorified influencers with followers, or the formula I don’t know, but they are losing me.” “They need to find people who have little to no social media presence. The end goal currently is to gain more followers on social media to make more money from ads and selling products, not to actually find someone.” “Honestly, they need to steal some ideas from their competitors — games, challenges, workshops, classes. Anything. Right now, it just seems like potentials DM each other in advance and just couple up as soon as they both arrive.”

As sad as it might be, a majority of these statements have proven themselves to be true time and time again. After all, Aven did send Kylee a fire emoji on Instagram prior to coupling up with one another on the beach!

Nonetheless, with Bachelor In Paradise season 9 being a true failure, will the producers make some major changes for the summer that is to follow? Only time will tell…

Regardless, it is safe to say we will be keeping up with Kylee Russell, Aven Jones, Kat Izzo, John Henry Spurlock, Eliza Isichei, and Aaron Bryant on Instagram until further notice to see where their love lives go from here, as well as Bachelor In Paradise to see if any changes are in the works regarding the beloved competition series.