Did Eliza Isichei from ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ soft launch a relationship just hours after her breakup with Aaron Bryant? The theory, explained

With Aaron out of the picture, Eliza might just have a new man on her radar...

After Bachelor In Paradise season 9 concluded on December 7, three duos left the beach in a relationship, and all of said relationships have since come to a close. Kylee Russell and Aven Jones, Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock and Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant all appear to be #SingleAF nowadays, but are they actually lone wolves?

After getting engaged to each other during the highly-anticipated finale, Eliza and Aaron were the last couple to break the news regarding their breakup, with the latter taking to his Instagram story to spill the tea.

“I want to thank our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation for all their support, not just through the Paradise journey, but after as well. Tricky emotions watching it all unfold, but unfortunately me and @elizaisichei‘s love story has come to an end. We’re leading our amicable split with nothing but positivity and mutual respect for one another. Thank you all.”

While Aaron Bryant cleared the air, Eliza Isichei failed to post anything on social media regarding their split, however, she did put a video on her Instagram story that caused fans of The Bachelor franchise to raise their eyebrows, sparking up quite the conversation via Reddit. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Photo via ABC

Just 15 hours after Aaron Bryant announced the breakup, Eliza Isichei put a video on her Instagram story pouring a glass of red wine at Μαμαλούκα in Thessaloníki, Greece, and a man in a white dress shirt is seen sitting across from her at the table. Could this be her brand new boo?

Nonetheless, fans of The Bachelor franchise were not amused with this behavior, criticizing Eliza for her blatant disregard for Aaron and their engagement that Bachelor In Paradise viewers saw unfold on their television screens a few days prior.

“Well that was fast 😂😂 she’s def an F girl.” “It’s kind of disrespectful to do this and not acknowledge the end of an engagement, at least as an influencer.” “Did she even post the breakup statement? 😂😂 She’s really funny. Beautiful girl, but a bit odd in how she moves.”

While some people are convinced that the video teases Eliza’s new man, others believe that the Bachelor Nation beauty was simply trying to get a reaction from Bachelor In Paradise viewers.

“She only went on the show for clout 😭😭” “Now she knows this picture will have people talking. She knows exactly what she’s doing😭😭” “The person in the photo may not actually be a romantic interest at all, but she’s not dumb. She knows the reaction that posting a photo that looks like this will get. If she didn’t want it to be interpreted that way, she would have posted a photo with a different composition/caption, or just not posted at all… It’s so interesting how certain types of photos immediately make us all think ‘soft launch'”

While it is unclear as to whether or not Eliza is a single pringle, fans of The Bachelor franchise can stream Bachelor In Paradise season 9 via Hulu to relive Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant’s love story (or lack thereof) from start to finish.