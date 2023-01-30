James Gunn gets a very non-governmental response after bowing to congressional pressure over the DCU slate

Just when you thought the demands for James Gunn to unveil the first wave of DCU projects couldn’t get any louder, the United States government has decided to get involved. Or at least, one of its members.

Long Beach congressman Robert Garcia took it upon himself to threaten The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker creator with an official hearing if the announcement wasn’t made by the end of the month, which just so happens to be the end of tomorrow. Needless to say, being accosted by Washington captured the filmmaker’s attention.

Gunn has been repeating on an almost daily basis that the big reveal is definitely coming before we enter February, which means he’s got less than 48 hours to deliver. After he confirmed for the umpteenth time that he hasn’t changed his mind, Garcia responded with a reaction that could best be described as less than governmental in nature.

LFG!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) January 30, 2023

Make no mistake about it, Gunn dropping DCU bombshells is going to be the biggest pop culture talking point of the week by far, particularly when it comes to who’s in and who’s out. Zachary Levi’s recent controversial comments on Pfizer have already ignited a conspiracy theory claiming he knows he’s going to be the next major star cast aside, but that remains to be seen.

It’s going to be a momentous week for the comic book company in more ways than one, even if you could set your watch to an outpouring of furious backlash and negativity emerging the very second the franchise’s new era begins to take shape.