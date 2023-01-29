Zachary Levi’s controversial comments have DCU critics thinking ‘Shazam! 3’ isn’t part of James Gunn’s plan

Zachary Levi has been stirring up a hornet’s nest on Twitter today, with the Shazam! Fury of the Gods star generating plenty of backlash for his comments on Pfizer.

Whether he’s merely passing judgement on Big Pharma or leaning into anitvax territory, it’s certainly got people talking, and it didn’t take long for Twitter to do what it does best and concoct a conspiracy theory that joins several dots together, which may or may not even be there.

Given his close friendship with James Gunn and Peter Safran, most folks were expecting Levi and his costumed counterpart to be as safe as it gets in the new and improved DCU, but a new proposal has emerged. Instead, fans are speculating that the actor is being deliberately controversial to soften the blow of the impending reveal that Shazam! 3 isn’t on the cards.

He ain't gonna be in Shazam 3 https://t.co/5jSkQHgbRS pic.twitter.com/96UxejprM9 — Lewis Jones (@LewisJo58265023) January 29, 2023

that's the sound of SHAZAM! 3 slowly vanishing….dipping your toes into anti-vaxxer nonsense feels like such a choice to make https://t.co/LX6R5q0GnX — Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) January 29, 2023

He ain't gonna be in Shazam 3 https://t.co/5jSkQHgbRS pic.twitter.com/96UxejprM9 — Lewis Jones (@LewisJo58265023) January 29, 2023

Me, a Shazam fan, painfully watching Zachary Levi destroy what small chance they had left of getting a Shazam 3. — TheLonelySpider (@FilmsbyEric) January 29, 2023

So I take it we’re not getting a Shazam 3… — Jonathan Burdett (@jburd22) January 29, 2023

Guess we can confidentially say Shazam 3 isn’t getting announced next week https://t.co/V4PpTCwP2m — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) January 29, 2023

Look, we didn’t say it was going to be particularly logical, but you can’t help but admire how the internet’s mind works sometimes. Levi blasting Pfizer — who we should add saved a hell of a lot of lives during the pandemic — leading directly into Fury of the Gods being unveiled as the final Shazam! film is nothing if not a leap, but it’d be an understatement to say the superhero sandbox drums up the nuttiest debate you’ll find anywhere online.

Then again, if there’s no word of a Shazam! threequel when Gunn and Safran finally roll out the initial slate of projects, then you can expect an “I told you so” to ring out through the entire Twittersphere.